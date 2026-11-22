Guy Ritchie's Netflix hit The Gentlemen begins production on Season 3. Stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario lead Eddie and Susie as they launch a massive casino venture in the Middle East.

Production for the third season of Guy Ritchie's hit crime series The Gentlemen is now officially underway on Netflix. This development follows the recent conclusion of Season 2, which received widespread critical acclaim and strong viewership numbers for the streamer. Executive producers and the core cast have begun teasing the ambitious new narrative directions that will define the upcoming chapter of the show.

The Gentlemen Season 3 Plot Details and Setting

Edward Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, and his partner Sussie Glass, portrayed by Kaya Scodelario, are set to expand their criminal operations into the Middle East. This strategic move represents a significant escalation for the characters, shifting their focus toward high-stakes international dealings. The expansion is described as an ascension for the duo to become bigger than ever before in their criminal careers.

Also read The Traitors Season 6 Cast Revealed and Season 5 Finale Aftermath

According to executive producer Matthew Read, the primary vehicle for this expansion is the opening of the first casino in the Middle East. Read explained that the plot involves opening a venue similar in concept to Las Vegas, which will attract significant attention from various competing factions. The storyline will feature numerous million-dollar deals as different parties compete for the rights to run the establishment.

This shift in setting and scale marks a distinct tonal change from previous seasons. Theo James noted that if Season 2 was comparable to The Godfather Part II, then Season 3 is more akin to the 1995 Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro film Casino. The comparison highlights the increased focus on large-scale business operations and the complexities of managing a massive enterprise in a volatile region.

Advertisement

Production Update and Cast Continuity

The announcement that Season 3 has started filming comes after a Q and A session held during a For Your Consideration screening for Season 2 earlier this month. During this event, Matthew Read and the cast shared exclusive details about the upcoming story arcs with attendees. The production team confirmed that the narrative will continue to build upon the momentum established in the second season.

While the central figures of Eddie Horniman and Sussie Glass remain the anchors of the series, the new chapter will naturally introduce new dynamics. As is standard for crime dramas of this scale, several new cast additions and departures are expected as the story moves into new territories. The core team will continue to navigate the challenges of rising power and increased scrutiny.

Guy Ritchie's Dual Creative Success

Guy Ritchie serves as the creative link between The Gentlemen and other major crime productions currently on streaming platforms. Ritchie holds multiple roles behind the scenes for The Gentlemen as well as for Paramount+'s British-laden series MobLand. This dual involvement underscores his current influence in the organized crime drama genre, which has seen a resurgence of high-quality storytelling in the 2020s.

The success of these shows contrasts with the 2010s, which was considered the golden age of crime dramas with hits like Boardwalk Empire, Narcos, Ozark, and Peaky Blinders. Those legacy shows, starring actors such as Steve Buscemi and Cillian Murphy, established a strong foundation for the genre. The Gentlemen now stands as a glittering addition to this modern landscape, competing for viewer attention in the ongoing streaming wars.

Advertisement

Future Outlook and Market Impact

The expansion into the Middle East offers a fresh backdrop for the series, moving away from the traditional London-centric settings that defined earlier episodes. This global pivot allows the writers to explore new cultural and criminal dynamics within the story. The introduction of casino operations brings themes of wealth, competition, and power struggles to the forefront of the narrative.

Fans and critics alike are eager to see how Theo James and Kaya Scodelario deliver on the promise of this elevated storyline. The promise of larger deals and higher stakes suggests that the tension and complexity of the show will increase significantly. With production already active, viewers can anticipate seeing these new developments on Netflix in the near future as the series continues to solidify its place in the crime drama canon.