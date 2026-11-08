The Gentlemen Season 3 Casting Shake-Up and Star-Studded Filming Launch

The Gentlemen season 3 filming begins in Morocco with major new cast additions. Reports confirm Meghan Markle casting rumors were withdrawn after intense UK backlash.

Production has officially commenced for the highly anticipated third season of The Gentlemen in Morocco, marking a significant milestone for the streaming series. Co-stars Kaya Scodelario and Theo James made a striking appearance at a For Your Consideration (FYC) event in Los Angeles on Saturday to celebrate the launch. The duo joined director Guy Ritchie and other cast members to highlight the expanded scope and ambitious narrative direction of the upcoming installment.

The FYC gathering showcased the ensemble cast as they prepare to immerse themselves in the gritty, high-stakes world of the crime drama. Scodelario arrived in a white strapless fringe gown by Stella Hanan, while James opted for a sharp black suit and tie. Their presence underscored the show's growing prestige and the dedicated fanbase that has rallied behind the series since its initial debut on Netflix.

Also read Netflix Confirms Nobody Wants This Season 4 Renewal Following Season 3 Performance

New Cast Additions and Returning Stars

The Gentlemen is bolstering its ensemble with an impressive roster of new talent for season three. Confirmed additions include Robert Carlyle, known for his role in Trainspotting, alongside fantasy icons Orlando Bloom and Elijah Wood. This lineup also features Dexter Fletcher, Bruna Marquezine, Ed Speleers, Saffron Burrows, and Bugzy Malone, signaling a major expansion of the show's universe.

Returning favorites such as Joely Richardson, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Benjamin Clementine, and Maya Jama are also set to reprise their roles. This blend of veteran actors and fresh faces aims to deepen the narrative complexity and introduce new conflicts within the criminal underworld that defines the series. The casting choices reflect a strategy to maintain the show's edgy tone while attracting broader audience interest.

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Meghan Markle Rumors and Casting Controversy

Despite the excitement surrounding the new cast, the season has been marred by controversy regarding former Suits star Meghan Markle. Reports initially suggested that the Duchess of Sussex was in talks for a role, leading to intense speculation and public discourse. However, Tina Brown, former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair and The New Yorker, announced on Substack that the casting of Markle in season 3 had been withdrawn due to untenable backlash in the United Kingdom.

Insiders close to the production team firmly rejected claims that the show utilized Markle's name for publicity purposes. A source stated that the series does not require stunt casting to succeed, emphasizing its own strong creative foundation. Markle was reportedly hurt by the ordeal and plans to be more selective about future script offers, while those behind the show denied using her to promote the new season.

Director Vision and Production Details

Director Guy Ritchie expressed enthusiasm about the accelerated ambition of the project, noting that the world of The Gentlemen has expanded significantly. He described the third season as an inevitable evolution, promising to push the boundaries of the narrative further. The filming officially began in Morocco, where cast members transformed back into their gangster characters for teaser clips that highlight the intense atmosphere of the new shoot.

The decision to renew the series in August set the stage for this ambitious production phase. With a star-studded cast and a director committed to elevating the stakes, The Gentlemen season 3 aims to deliver a compelling continuation of its crime saga. The combination of new locations, fresh faces, and deepened plotlines positions the show for another successful run on Netflix.