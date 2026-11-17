Netflix renews The Gentlemen for season 3. Theo James and Kaya Scodelario expand the crime empire to the Middle East with a new casino plotline.

Netflix officially confirmed the renewal of The Gentlemen for a third season in late August, prior to the September 3 premiere of its sophomore season. This acclaimed crime thriller series, created by Guy Ritchie, has garnered widespread critical acclaim and viewership success. The platform is now preparing for the next chapter in the story of Eddie Horniman and his criminal enterprise, building on the momentum established by the first two installments.

The Gentlemen Season 3 Casino Plot Details

The Gentlemen season 3 will center on a significant expansion of the criminal empire into the Middle East, specifically focusing on the development of a new casino. Executive producer Matthew Read and lead cast member Theo James revealed that protagonists Eddie Horniman, played by Theo James, and Susie Glass, portrayed by Kaya Scodelario, are ascending to a higher level of influence. Their ambition involves opening the first casino in the Middle East, a venture described as resembling Las Vegas with high-stakes competition for operational rights.

Also read Guy Ritchie Casts Bloom and Wood for Gentlemen Season 3 and Signs Maya Jama

During a For Your Consideration screening Q&A, Matthew Read emphasized that the narrative will involve numerous million-dollar deals and fierce competition. The storyline tracks the elevation of Eddie and Susie as they become bigger than ever before. Read stated that this expansion represents a critical shift in their empire, moving beyond traditional boundaries into the high-risk world of international gambling operations. The plot promises to feature complex negotiations and dangerous rivalries as various entities vie for control over the lucrative casino project.

Theo James Compares Season 3 to Casino

Theo James has drawn direct comparisons between the upcoming season and the 1995 Martin Scorsese film Casino. After noting that season 2 paralleled Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather Part II, James described the third season as the equivalent of Casino. He highlighted that while season 2 focused on moral corruption, season 3 will focus on strategic expansion and business acumen. This analogy sets the tone for a narrative driven by high-stakes deal-making and the complexities of running a major gambling enterprise.

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In the referenced Scorsese film, Robert De Niro's character oversees a Las Vegas casino amidst mob involvement. Similarly, The Gentlemen's Eddie Horniman will approach the new casino venture not as a day-to-day manager but as a crime boss seeking dominance. The series will explore how Eddie navigates this new landscape, balancing his growing power with the threats posed by competitors. This shift underscores the evolution of the characters as they deepen their entrenchment in the underworld.

Production Locations and Cast Changes

Production for The Gentlemen season 3 began in September, with filming taking place in Morocco and London. Reports suggest that the Moroccan locations will feature prominently, tying into the plot point of the casino business operating outside of Europe. This geographic shift aligns with the narrative focus on Middle Eastern expansion and adds a new visual layer to the series. The international settings will provide a fresh backdrop for the escalating conflict and ambition of the main characters.

The cast roster for the upcoming season includes several high-profile additions and returning stars. New cast members confirmed for The Gentlemen season 3 are Orlando Bloom, Robert Carlyle, Elijah Wood, Ed Speleers, Bugzy Malone, Saffron Burrows, Bruna Marquezine, and Dexter Fletcher. Returning actors include Ray Winstone, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Jasmine Blackborow, Harry Goodwins, Benjamin Clementine, and Maya Jama. However, Freddy Horniman actor Daniel Ings has confirmed he will not be returning for the next installment.

Release Date and Future Outlook

Netflix has not yet announced an official release date or window for The Gentlemen season 3. With production currently underway, further details regarding the full cast and specific story arcs are expected to emerge as filming progresses. Fans are awaiting further teasers that may shed light on the new characters played by the recently announced cast members. The anticipation remains high given the successful track record of the previous seasons.

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The strategic move into the casino business marks a pivotal moment for Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass. Their journey reflects a broader trend in the series toward larger-scale operations and more complex political maneuvers. As the characters ascend to new levels of power, the stakes for their criminal empire continue to rise. The combination of international locations, star-studded casts, and high-concept plot elements positions The Gentlemen season 3 as a significant event in the genre.