The Genesis of Translating Yasushi Inoue's Fiction

An interview detailing the translator's journey from meeting author Yasushi Inoue in 1988 to compiling and translating his short stories, including The Death of a Certain Woman and Asunaro Monogatari, highlighting Inoue's prolific career and literary acclaim.

This interview was featured in the Books & Fiction newsletter, which delivers the stories behind the stories, along with our latest fiction.of the same name—the entirety of which you translated—by Yasushi Inoue.

What was the genesis of this project, and how did you become involved? The stories in “The Death of a Certain Woman” originally appeared across several different Japanese collections, in the nineteen-fifties and sixties, and I assembled them into a single volume.

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I first met Inoue in 1988, to discuss the possibility of translating his historical novel “The Memoirs of the Priest Honkaku,” which featured the sixteenth-century tea master Sen no Rikyū, who is said to have also been involved in political intrigue. The novel is actually written from the perspective of a man who had served Rikyū some twenty years before his death. Inoue even celebrated the project with a tea ceremony at his home in Setagaya, in Tokyo.

At the time, I had also been reading Inoue’s short fiction about childhood and youth—some of it autobiographical, inspired by incidents from his own life. I became engrossed, and I ultimately set the novel aside. In subsequent meetings with Inoue, I talked to him about these stories, which, with his permission, I had begun to translate. I started by translating the story “The Naked Treetops,” which I originally published in 1991, the month that Inoue died.

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I translated these stories, and others, over the ensuing years, as well as a novel by Inoue called “Asunaro Monogatari” . Inoue called the book “autobiographical,” to the extent that it is the life he might otherwise have led if some things had turned out differently. Inoue published prolifically in Japan—fifty novels and a hundred and fifty short stories—and to great acclaim.

In 1976, he was awarded the country’s highest artistic honor, the Order of Culture, and it is said that he was nominated for a Nobel Prize. Yet only a fraction of his œuvre has been translated into English. Why do you think that is? Inoue wrote a lot of historical novels, and I think they can be difficult for a Western audience to appreciate, because they often have limited background knowledge.

There is also the issue of the scarcity of capable translators, not to mention the fact that the market for Japanese literature during Inoue’s prime was small. In contrast, Inoue’s writing has been quite successfully translated into other Asian languages.

Even so, his novels that are set in the past don’t usually require much historical context, actually, because the focus of his work is often on the lives and experiences of people who live on the periphery of great historical figures—towering individuals like Confucius or an emperor of Japan, who readers might be initially misled into thinking are the center of the story. I am drawn to the characters in Inoue’s work who might have been overlooked or forgotten had he not rescued them from the void.

Inoue’s literature almost invariably focusses on the smallest, tenderest, and perhaps most beautifully confusing of human actions, ones that are often ignored or neglected. Inoue demonstrates his care for the beings he depicts, whether in his historical works, his autobiographical stories, or his other fiction.

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“The Death of a Certain Woman,” like all the other stories in the collection, examines the experiences of a child and takes place in the early twentieth century. What do you think drew Inoue to this vantage point and period? For Inoue, who was born in 1907, the nineteen-tens and twenties represent his formative years. During those years, he was largely raised by a woman he considered his grandmother, though she was actually his late grandfather’s former mistress.

Inoue’s stories follow an adolescent protagonist as women and men enter his world and manifest profound transformations in the young character’s thoughts and understanding, expanding his comprehension. Some of these changes involve language. Over the decades, since I first began my journey translating Inoue’s literature, my own sense of language has changed, as my understanding of human existence has changed.

It’s difficult for me to imagine an end to that transformation in this life. The story is framed as a middle-aged man’s account of a mysterious incident from his youth, one concerning a woman who moved to his rural village when he was just a boy. At the end, the narrator feels as though he finally understands what happened to her. Do you think Inoue intended this revelation to be conclusive?

Inoue never discussed interpretations of his own literature. He told me that interpretation is the job of the reader—or the translator. He said that if he had more to say, he would write another story. ♦