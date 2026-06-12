The Genesis Magma GT Concept's Interior Is a Breath of Fresh Air in a Stale Styling Environment

Genesis debuts the interior of its V-8-powered Magma GT concept, which eschews big screens and is adorned with a surplus of leather.

Genesis describes the updated Magma GT concept as a "luxury grand tourer," with the new images showing a richly decorated cabin bisected by a leather divider.

The interior mixes soft-touch materials and bare metal, with the focus more on tactile controls and driver engagement than screens. Remember the Genesis Magma GT? That V-8-powered, curvy concept car that Genesis revealed last November? Of course you do.

You probably still dream about it. Well, our nighttime visuals are about to get a lot more vivid, as Genesis just gave us our first look at the Magma GT concept's interior, and it's just as attractive as the exterior. Apologies to the global bovine population. The Genesis Magma GT Concept's interior is awash with a quilted walnut brown leather that covers the seats, the dashboard, the door cards, and the center console.

The upper armrests on the doors blend smoothly into the dashboard and down to the center console—broken only by a small screen and gear selector—and make it look like some sort of leather waterfall parted by the metal shifter. Genesis describes the Magma GT as a "luxury grand tourer," with the interior focusing more on tactile controls and driver engagement than on luring customers in with screens or tech.

A simple tachometer is mounted behind the steering wheel, with three smaller digital gauges mounted on the center of the dash. The interior isn't totally devoid of screens, though, with Genesis opting for one rectangular unit at the top of the transmission tunnel. Fans of motorsports will know that the 2026 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is this weekend.

It's fitting then that Genesis also revealed a GT3 version of the Magma GT concept, whichWe're still waiting on technical details for the Magma GT, which we expect to use some variant of the GMR-001 race car's V-8. Since Genesis doesn't currently make any other V-8 powertrains, we think the Magma GT could use a twin-turbocharged—and potentially hybridized—eight-pot built by mating two of the brand's 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinders.

We expect the Magma GT to go on sale sometime late next year or early in 2028, with more details coming in the months leading up to the car's arrival. After a brief stint as a detailer for a local dealership group in college, he knew he needed a more permanent way to drive all the new cars he couldn’t afford and decided to pursue a career in auto writing.

By hounding his college professors at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, he was able to travel Wisconsin seeking out stories in the auto world before landing his dream job at





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