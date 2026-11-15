The Garfield Movie 2 Script Update Producers Confirm Strong Progress

Producers Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove reveal the script for The Garfield Movie 2 is well underway with a funny draft ready. Chris Pratt and Mark Dindal return for the 2027 sequel.

Producers Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove have provided a significant update on the development of the highly anticipated sequel to The Garfield Movie, confirming that the writing process is advancing rapidly. Speaking during the Blade Runner 2099 red carpet event, the producers shared that they have secured a solid narrative direction and are currently refining a draft that they describe as genuinely funny. This development marks a pivotal step forward for the franchise, which managed to achieve substantial commercial success despite receiving mixed critical reception upon its initial release in theaters.

Development Status of The Garfield Movie 2

The current phase of production for the sequel has moved beyond the initial conceptual stages, with the creative team now focused on polishing the screenplay. Johnson stated that the team knows the story they want to tell and has already produced an initial script that is undergoing further refinement. Kosove echoed these sentiments, expressing high levels of excitement about the project and emphasizing the team's passion for the animation medium. Their comments suggest that the creative hurdles have been largely cleared, allowing the production to move toward a more tangible timeline for completion and eventual distribution.

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Franchise Success and Critical Reception

The decision to greenlight a sequel was driven by the strong box office performance of the first film, which grossed $257 million against a production budget of just $60 million. Although The Garfield Movie received a critic score of only 36 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, its financial returns demonstrated a robust appetite for animated adaptations of popular comic strips. The original film, directed by Mark Dindal, featured the voices of several notable actors including Samuel L. Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Harvey Guillen, Cecily Strong, Bowen Yang, and Snoop Dogg, contributing to its broad appeal and commercial viability.

Returning Cast and Character Dynamics

Chris Pratt returns to voice the titular lazy tabby cat, bringing his distinctive comedic timing to the role after the success of the first installment. Pratt has previously discussed the enduring cultural impact of the comic strip, noting that Garfield serves as a ubiquitous element in the childhoods of people born from 1978 onwards. He described the character as a rebel and an iconoclast, highlighting the satirical themes that resonate with audiences as they mature. Additionally, Harvey Guillen is confirmed to reprise his role as Odie, the loyal and somewhat dim-witted dog, ensuring that the core dynamic between the two pets remains intact in the sequel.

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Actor History and Future Projects

Pratt's involvement in major franchises extends well beyond the animated realm, establishing him as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars. He first gained widespread recognition for his role as Andy Dwyer on the television series Parks and Recreation before achieving global stardom as Peter Quill in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. His filmography includes significant roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as starring in the Jurassic World trilogy, where he portrayed Owen Grady in Jurassic World, Fallen Kingdom, and Dominion. He also voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, further demonstrating his versatility in animation.

Release Timeline and Streaming Availability

While IMDb currently lists a potential release date of February 8, 2027, for The Garfield Movie 2, producers Johnson and Kosove indicated that this timeline may be premature given the current state of script development. The original film was released on May 24, 2024, and is currently available for streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. As the writing process continues, fans can expect more detailed announcements regarding casting and plot specifics in the near future. The production team remains committed to delivering a humorous and engaging sequel that honors the legacy of the beloved comic strip while appealing to modern audiences.