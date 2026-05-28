The Future Queen of Belgium Makes Her Mom's Lady Dior Bag the Star of Her Harvard Graduation Outfit

Princess Elisabeth and Queen Mathilde embraced flag dressing at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsQueen Mathilde , made the trip from Belgium for the 24-year-old future queen’s celebrations—and Elisabeth borrowed a special accessory from her mom, Queen Mathilde, for an awards ceremony ahead of the graduation.previously carried by her mother as she attended the Harvard Kennedy School's class of 2026 awards event.

The classic quilted bag, which was, coordinated with Elisabeth's Maje slingback heels and the red flowers in her maxi dress. The royal chose Maje's $690 white silk design, pairing it with red cluster earrings by Bamboleira, with the shade honoring the red of the Belgian flag.for the awards while also nodding to the Belgian flag, wearing a pastel dress with a ruched waist by one of her favorite designers, Natan Couture.

Queen Mathilde continued to embrace flag dressing at the official graduation ceremony on May 28, wearing an elegant red pencil dress as she posed for a photo in the audience with King Philippe.. She tossed an inflatable globe in the air as she posed for pictures with her fellow Harvard classmates, wearing a drape around her neck with the red, yellow and black of the Belgian flag.

Before she takes on full-time royal duties, Elisabeth has some exciting plans in the works. The princess will be taking a gap year during which she'll embark on a sailing trip across the Atlantic Ocean—and perhaps she can take some tips from Princess Kate, who once worked a yacht deckhand. Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor.

She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.. ” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.





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