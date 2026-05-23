The Future of Mario Adventures: Nintendo Hints at More Movies Entering Hollywood

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has grossed over $968 million worldwide since its release. With Nintendo hinting at more movies entering Hollywood, fans are eagerly waiting for more Mario adventures in the future.

With The Super Mario Galaxy Movie now available on digital platforms and purchasable physically next month, one question on people's minds is whether there will be more Mario adventures in the future.

The film has grossed over $968 million worldwide since its release and continues to receive praise from audiences, especially fans of this iconic video game franchise. With Nintendo hinting at more movies entering Hollywood, the wait to return to the Mushroom Kingdom won't be long or uncertain. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is the continuation of the 2023 blockbuster, The Super Mario Bros.

Movie, where Mario (Chris Pratt), Luigi (Charlie Day), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Yoshi (Donald Glover) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) embark on an out-of-this-world adventure to save Princess Rosalina (Brie Larson) from Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie). This feature also introduced new characters, including a character outside the Mario franchise — Fox McCloud from the Star Fox video games, voiced by Glen Powell.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Key addressed the three-year gap between the two Mario movies and the potential for a third installment. While Nintendo didn't confirm, Key teased that Mario and Luigi's story would continue in three more years, and both Nintendo and Illumination want to get the next movie 'right'. This is what the actor had to say: 'We want to get it right. We want to get everything right.

We want to get all the details right. And Michael and Aaron, who are our directors, have a real passion for this. I think they're as passionate about these projects as the audience is. And so we got to get it right, we got to get it right.

So I apologize. But it'll be worth the wait. It'll be worth the wait...

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