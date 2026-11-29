There's still one more bowl game left for LSU football, but all eyes are focused on what could be LSU's doomsday this week, as the SEC is set to meet on Thursda

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There's still one more bowl game left for LSU football, but all eyes are focused on what could be LSU's doomsday this week, as the All 15 SEC schools- every school besides LSU - will bring their presidents and chancellors to the video conference to discuss with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on potentially removing LSU from the conference after player eligibility concerns from this season. While a team getting kicked out of a conference has never happened before, there are immediate changes that will be made to LSU Athletics this week as this decision determines its future.

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Jarrick Bernard-Converse makes a tackle as JaCorey Jackson runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect As every team plays a good chunk of the SEC during its season across all sports, usually putting SEC matchups towards the end of the season before the postseason arrives.