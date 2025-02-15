The Future of Car Dealerships: Direct-to-Consumer Sales Gain Traction Amidst Shifting Industry Landscape

The automotive industry is on the cusp of a major transformation, driven by the rise of direct-to-consumer sales models and the influence of artificial intelligence. While some automakers are embracing this shift, others are facing resistance and legal challenges. Explore the evolving landscape of car sales and the impact on traditional dealerships.

Rumors of car dealerships' demise may be premature. The automotive industry is poised for a 'massive shift' in the next decade, according to Dev Patnaik, CEO of Jump Associates, a strategy and innovation firm. Patnaik told Newsweek that retail is 'going crazy in the next five to seven years.' He attributes much of this change to artificial intelligence (AI). Direct-to-consumer sales, which bypass the traditional dealer middleman, are gaining traction.

Sales are transacted online, and customers take delivery at a boutique, storefront, experience center, or brand hub. Despite opposition from dealer groups and advocacy organizations, this untraditional approach to selling cars surged in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. With many storefronts shuttered due to social distancing regulations, customers could schedule online appointments for at-home test drives, finance vehicles digitally, and take ownership in their own driveways. As COVID-related restrictions eased and new vehicle inventories increased, traditional dealership operations resumed. However, many dealerships have retained some of the digital advancements and customer care options implemented during the pandemic. Startup automakers have embraced the digital-first trend, launching sales models with lower overhead. Rivian has opened brick-and-mortar spaces across the U.S., allowing customers to experience the brand without the pressure of a typical dealership sales environment. Lucid Motors' studios offer a hybrid approach, blending the convenience of digital car shopping with the opportunity for test drives. Direct-to-consumer models also offer benefits like tighter brand control. While American and European consumers have largely returned to traditional car-buying approaches post-pandemic, European manufacturers face fewer dealership-friendly regulations compared to their U.S. counterparts.Ford Europe, for example, launched a direct-to-consumer sales program in May 2023, targeting a new generation of car buyers. This digital-first strategy aims to guide battery-electric vehicle-curious consumers through the purchasing journey online, utilizing features like online showrooms, virtual test drives, and transparent pricing. In this model, Ford retains ownership of the vehicle until it is sold to the consumer, a departure from the traditional practice of selling vehicles to dealerships who then resell them to customers. Dealership representatives traditionally have final say on pricing, directly controlling their profit margins. Ford, under this model, simply recommends a price, known as the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP).However, Ford's agency model experiment in the Netherlands was short-lived, and the company reverted to a traditional franchise-focused approach in March 2023. Other automakers in Europe have also faced challenges with fixed-price offerings, with plans from Stellantis (parent company of brands like Peugeot and Jeep), BMW, Audi, and JLR meeting similar fates. Mercedes-Benz is currently embroiled in a multi-year legal battle with its Australian dealership franchises over its fixed-price agency model, which involves online purchase from the automaker with dealerships serving as delivery and service points. Honda made a similar switch in the Australian market in 2021. Tesla, meanwhile, continues to offer fixed-price online sales globally, with its storefronts primarily serving as customer pickup points, while most services are handled at separate repair facilities. Despite its U.S. production and sales, Tesla is not authorized to sell vehicles in all 50 states due to varying state regulations regarding vehicle sales, franchising, and dealer licensing. Scout Motors, a newly revived American vehicle company backed by Volkswagen Group, is facing legal challenges from Volkswagen Group dealer groups. The company plans to adopt a digital-first sales approach when its first vehicles launch towards the end of the decade. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade County Circuit Court, include some of the nation's largest dealerships: Morgan Auto Group, Braman Automotive, and Rick Case Automotive Group





