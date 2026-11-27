David Fincher directs The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, starring Brad Pitt, with a soundtrack featuring Donna Summer and AC/DC. Stream on Netflix Dec 23, 2026.

David Fincher directs the new film The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth, a sequel project built around Brad Pitt's character from Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The movie features a massive soundtrack of 1970s music that complements the narrative of the protagonist navigating Los Angeles. The film is currently screening in IMAX theaters worldwide before its digital release later this year.

The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth Soundtrack Artists

The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth soundtrack spans disco, soul, funk, and rock n roll genres to capture the essence of the era. Cliff Booth listens to the radio while working various jobs, allowing these songs to underscore his misadventures throughout the plot. The musical roster includes toe-tapping tunes from Donna Summer, Sweet, The Spinners, Santana, Hot Chocolate, The Emotions, Bad Company, AC/DC, and Andy Gibb.

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Beyond popular radio hits, the film utilizes multiple movie and TV themes to enhance its period atmosphere. Specific television and film scores featured in the soundtrack include themes from Police Woman, The Rifleman, Peter Gunn, The Comancheros, Where Eagles Dare, The Rockford Files, and Guns Of The Magnificent Seven. The shocking finale of the film plays out to an Al Stewart classic, providing a distinct musical conclusion to the narrative.

Score By Trent Reznor And Atticus Ross

Cliff's torrid tale features a musical score by Oscar-winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. This collaboration marks the sixth project for the duo with director David Fincher, following their work on The Social Network, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Mank, and The Killer. Fincher has pulled together a truly superb soundtrack and score to deliver a visually stunning feature.

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The specific track titled The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth was released on Apple Music on November 25, 2026, when the movie was released. The work of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is yet to hit a full official album collection, but the streamer may wait until Christmas to release more music officially. The film itself hits Netflix on December 23, 2026, giving fans a new platform to experience the complete audio-visual package.

Quentin Tarantino And Brad Pitt Roles

The first movie was written and directed by Quentin Tarantino and focused on mostly fictitious events leading up to Sharon Tate's murder. This even more made-up sequel is written by Tarantino, directing David Fincher sees Brad Pitt's Clint Booth cruising around Los Angeles. Booth works as a bartender, projectionist, tow-truck driver, demolition derby competitor, porn star, and fixer for Hollywood stars during the film.

Soundtracks to Quentin Tarantino movies are traditionally big deals, with Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction spawning bestselling albums. The Hateful Eight won the Academy Award for Best Score, and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood utilized carefully curated period music that truly elevated the material. Cliff Booth does much the same via the above songs, though they have not yet been pulled together in an official collection by the studio.

A big QT fan has already assembled a Spotify playlist for the movie to capture the audio experience. As for the score, the work of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross remains to be officially compiled into a standard album format. The film hits Netflix on December 23, 2026, so there is a chance the streamer is waiting until Christmas to officially release more music. Updates on this soundtrack collection will be provided as more information becomes available.