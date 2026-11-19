Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in a 1977-set follow-up to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by David Fincher. The Netflix film, in theaters and on IMAX Nov. 25 and streaming Dec. 23, draws mixed reviews.

Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a new film set in 1977 Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino wrote the script and David Fincher directed.

It opens in theaters and on IMAX on Nov. 25 and begins streaming on Netflix on Dec. 23. The movie runs 143 minutes and is rated R for strong and disturbing violence, bloody images, pervasive language, sexual content, nudity and drug use. The story is not a sequel but a continuation, set eight years after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Rick Dalton has moved to Australia for a TV series.

Also read Brad Pitt to Return as Cliff Booth in Netflix Sequel to Once Upon a Time

Cliff Booth Returns To Hollywood

Cliff now works as a projectionist at the New Beverly Cinema, the theater Tarantino owns, and as a part-time bartender at Lucy's El Adobe restaurant across from Paramount. He is also a studio fixer and a master mixologist, a stock car racer, and a man with a violent past. His earlier feats, including killing Manson family members and knocking out Bruce Lee, made him a town legend.

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At the start, Cliff is at the New Beverly after hours paying off two thugs for a major Hollywood director. He gives them the director's Oscar statuette as a bribe to keep quiet about his dalliances with men. But that is not the real plan. Cliff shoots one thug in the head and sends the other, a stereotypically gay hustler, back to Detroit on the Greyhound.

His biggest job is for Karen Crosby, played by Elizabeth Debicki, a talent agent for TV star Charlie Peters, played by Scott Caan. Charlie needs a difficult job done involving his wife Toni, played by Carla Gugino. Toni once had a romantic liaison with Cliff years earlier. Debicki's Karen is a former supermarket magazine film critic who got sick of reviewing Dr. Dolittle instead of Midnight Cowboy.

She becomes a romantic interest for Booth, and their relationship plays out through song dedications on local radio station KRLA. The cast also includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Roderick Hot Rod Harrison, a football great turned movie star. He appears in a fake blaxploitation movie called Soul Brothers Die Hard. The most imposing characters are the terrifying Filipino Verdusco brothers, played by Matt Groove and JB Tadena.

Verdusco Brothers Cause Chaos

These gangsters run around town causing violent chaos with a sledgehammer they have nicknamed. They kill two little kids point blank. There is also Cliff's aging father, played by Weller, in a role that grounds the film and shows a human side of Cliff. Reviews are mixed.

One critic calls the film a rollicking good ride that delivers on every level, praising Pitt's performance and the direction. That review says Pitt clearly knew this role was one he could not easily let go of, even when Tarantino decided to scrap the script. It calls Cliff Booth a mysterious, laid back guy, capable of anything but never showing his cards. It also praises Debicki, Caan, Weller, Gugino, and Abdul-Mateen II.

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Critics Split On Film

Another critic is harsh. That review says Fincher's murky dreariness and focused sobriety do not mesh with Tarantino's idiosyncratic and violent crime comedy. It calls the film self-indulgent and obnoxious, a floss-thin main plot with extraneous debris. It notes Fincher cut 60 pages from the first draft.

It says nothing in the film is funny and nothing is dramatic. It calls the relationship with Cliff's father a shrug and the courtship with Karen meh. It says Pitt does not fully come alive until the final scene, a chat in a bar that leads to a brutal clash. The film's reason for existing is stated late by Charlie Peters, who asks Cliff, How come Dalton never made a movie about you?

The suggestion is that Cliff Booth, the role that won Pitt his only acting Oscar, deserves his own standalone movie. One critic compares it to Bea Arthur going from All in the Family to Maude and says, I don't buy that. That critic says Cliff is just Brad Pitt getting a suntan for two and a half hours. Tarantino and Fincher were both born within a year of each other, between 1962 and 1963.

This is their first collaboration. The script was originally planned as Tarantino's 10th and final directorial film but was scrapped for personal reasons. Pitt did not want to let Cliff Booth go and enlisted Fincher to take it on, with Tarantino's endorsement. The result is a movie that one critic calls a shotgun marriage that fires on all cylinders, and another calls a long and meandering movie in which indifference is mistaken for coolness.