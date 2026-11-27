David Fincher directs Quentin Tarantino script featuring Brad Pitt in this IMAX release, with a Netflix debut on December 23 and a compelling mid-credits scene.

The sequel titled "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" has officially arrived in theaters, marking a significant return for Brad Pitt's character to the big screen. Written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by David Fincher, the film opens in theaters on November 25, 2026, with a limited run.

The Story After Manson Family Collapse

The narrative takes place eight years after Cliff Booth helped dismantle the Manson family cult in the previous installment. Rick Dalton has relocated to Australia to star in a television series, leaving Pitt to navigate the complexities of Hollywood alone while seeking new connections.

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Booth becomes involved in helping a famous actor who has become entangled in dangerous trouble. This plotline allows the character to explore new romantic interests, specifically developing a whirlwind relationship with Elizabeth Debicki's character, Karen Crosby, throughout the course of the movie.

Exclusive IMAX Release and Streaming Plans

David Fincher's direction brings a distinct visual style to the project, which is debuting exclusively in IMAX theaters for a limited two-week run. This strategic theatrical release is designed to maximize audience engagement before the film transitions to digital platforms.

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The film is scheduled to debut on Netflix on December 23, 2026. The streaming giant hopes that the unique theatrical experience will translate into strong viewership and potentially position the film for a successful Oscar run during the upcoming awards season.

Credits Payoff for Father-Son Bond

A recurring emotional thread involves Booth calling a local radio station to request songs for his loved ones, including his close father figure. The credits sequence delivers a poignant payoff when "To Know Him Is To Love Him" by The Teddy Bears begins to play.

The radio DJ explains that the song was left on the turntable for days and is finally being played now. This moment highlights the deep bond between Booth and his father, providing a heartwarming conclusion to a story often associated with darker themes.

Mid-Credits Scene Confirms Survival

Although there are no post-credits scenes, a brief mid-credits sequence reveals that Booth survives a violent confrontation where he was shot and burned. He is shown pulling himself from the rubble and repeating a line from an earlier film, confirming his resilience and setting the stage for his continued adventures.