David Fincher's The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth starring Brad Pitt premieres exclusively in IMAX on November 25 before hitting Netflix on December 23.

David Fincher's The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth has officially premiered in IMAX theaters, generating widespread critical acclaim just days before its global streaming debut on Netflix. The film, which serves as a standalone sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, opened on November 25 to positive reactions from critics and audiences alike. The release strategy prioritizes the large-format theatrical experience for the next month before the film becomes available for home viewing on December 23.

The project brings back Brad Pitt as the iconic stuntman, alongside a robust ensemble cast including Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, and Peter Weller. Pitt's character navigates a shifting Hollywood landscape in 1977 Los Angeles, taking on odd and occasionally dangerous jobs to survive. The narrative focuses intensely on Booth's solitary journey, exploring the gritty reality of life on the fringes of the entertainment industry.

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Early reviews describe the movie as a wild and hilarious hangout film that benefits significantly from Fincher's precise direction. Critics have noted that the chemistry between Pitt and Debicki is electric, with many praising her intoxicating sensuality as Karen Crosby. Some reviewers have even predicted award recognition for Debicki, while others have highlighted Peter Weller as a standout MVP in the supporting cast.

Quentin Tarantino originally wrote a sprawling 230-page screenplay for the story, which was initially considered for development as a Netflix series. The material ultimately evolved into a feature film, blending Tarantino's signature style with Fincher's cynical neo-noir aesthetic. This unique combination creates a cinematic experience that honors the nostalgic bygone era both filmmakers deeply admire while delivering a fresh narrative.

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The original film made $410 million at the box office and received ten Academy Award nominations. It won two Oscars, including Best Supporting Actor for Pitt and Best Production Design for Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh. This massive commercial and critical success established a strong foundation for the sequel, raising expectations for its performance on both the big screen and the streaming platform.

Notably, Leonardo DiCaprio was initially set to make a cameo appearance as Rick Dalton in the sequel. However, reports indicate that DiCaprio's involvement fell through, leading to changes in the script and final production. The story moves forward without his character, focusing more intensely on Booth's individual path through the changing times of late 1970s Hollywood.

Viewers who have seen the film for a second time have praised the ensemble cast and the relentless pace of the story. The production design team has created a realistic backdrop that supports the noir atmosphere, encouraging audiences to watch in IMAX to fully appreciate the visual details. Fans of the original film and newcomers alike have been invited to experience this continuation of Booth's story through multiple platforms starting in late November and December.