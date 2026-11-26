Discover how Cliff Booth resolves the contract killing threat in The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth. A full breakdown of the plot, character arcs, and violent climax.

Quentin Tarantino wrote The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth while David Fincher directed the sequel to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth to face a new crisis in this violent continuation.

Cliff Booth Solo Career And Setup

Leonardo DiCaprio does not appear in this sequel because Rick Dalton moved to Sydney to star in the Australian series Dingo Dan. Cliff Booth now works as a projectionist, bartender, tow-truck driver, and porn star. He lives with his father Peter Weller and tells him stories about Hollywood stars. Booth also has a twisted romance with talent agent Karen Crosby played by Elizabeth Debicki. She represents TV star Charlie Peters who is played by Scott Caan.

Also read Brad Pitt The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth Makes Netflix History

Charlie Peters Dangerous Contract Threat

Charlie Peters hired two dangerous Filipino gangsters called the Verdusco brothers. He promised them $200,000 to murder his wife Toni played by Carla Gugino. Peters got drunk in the Philippines and argued with Toni over the phone. He changed his mind and reconnected with Toni when he returned home. The Verdusco brothers were already in town and ready to kill her. Peters needed Booth to solve the problem because he was in hot water.

Booth Refusal And Moral Compass

Booth initially refused to help Peters because Peters is a liability not a friend. Booth only helps friends and does not want to get involved in the sordid situation. Booth had a past relationship with Toni and does not want her dead. The Verdusco brothers beat up Charlie Peters new co-star Roderick Hot Rod Harrison played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Booth has a strong moral compass and decides to help Peters after seeing the violence.

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The Negotiation And Payment Plan

Booth wanted to pay the Verdusco brothers $100,000 and keep $25,000 for himself. Charlie Peters insisted Cliff pay the full $200,000 to make sure the brothers go away. Booth did not want to appease the thugs and refused to hand over that sum. He took the money to his home and told his father to use it if he did not survive. Booth prepared for a deadly confrontation with the dangerous gangsters.

The Bar Gunfight And Violent Ending

The Verdusco brothers met Cliff at the bar where he works with weapons ready. Cliff charmed them and made them drink shots while he talked about fighting in WWII. The brothers lowered their guard and Cliff started firing his gun at them. A dramatic gunfight erupted with bullets flying across the bar. Cliff took a bullet to his stomach and lost a finger during the fight.

Burned Alive And Final Kill

The brothers set Cliff on fire with alcohol and he could not escape the flames. A shattered fishtank eventually put him out and fish flopped around on the ground. One of the brothers died in the flames and Cliff took a hammer to the other one. He smashed the surviving Verdusco to bits as the bar burned around him. The film has no post-credits scene but features a radio song payoff.