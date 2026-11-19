David Fincher doesn't care much for history in The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth, the tonally uneven sequel to a Hollywood epic.

Sign up for The A.V. Caprio) and his trusty stunt double, Cliff Booth , fumbled their way through backlots and cultural changes of the late 1960s.

In, the company town has settled back down, but life has not been easy for Booth. After Rick Dalton moved to star in an Australian TV show, Booth stayed back in a less shiny Tinseltown, working odd jobs in the New Beverly projection booth and behind the bar slinging tiki drinks. Occasionally, he hustles as an old-school fixer, helping famous entertainment folks get rid of their problems.

Also read David Fincher Directs Quentin Tarantino Script in Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

One of these issues is brought to him by an agent nameda hapless actor, Charlie Peters , now in over his head. While working in the Phillipines, Charlie accidentally orders a hit on his wife, Toni , and the murderous Verdusco brothers are not walking away from their promised payday—unless Booth can persuade them to see things his way.

Taking the reins from Tarantino, director David Fincher has a very different view of Los Angeles for his sequel. Gone are the glow of neon signs and nostalgic warmth of yesteryear. Instead, Fincher and cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt envision a gray, gritty Hollywood with copious amounts of moody backlighting. Much of the story takes place at night like a brutal neo-noir, a tonal whiplash that doesn’t always play nice with Booth’s sly humor.

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The movie is fixated on detailing all the different corners of L.A. Booth travels to, listing the miles between Compton to Malibu and Pacific Palisades, a rather confounding choice if you have no measure of how long it takes to get from the Palisades to the heart of Hollywood. These little details lose the lyricism of Tarantino’s original hangout film which, while mostly sequestered in Hollywood, still journeyed out to the surrounding areas as one giant sprawl.

While Tarantino used iconic spots like Musso & Frank or El Coyote, near the real New Beverly , Fincher doesn’t care much for accuracy. Hollywood is barely a state of mind forThe same inattention to details extends to the recreation of old shows and commercials. For Tarantino, creating retro TV shows, spaghetti Westerns, and promotional interviews were a part of the visual time capsule meant to immerse the viewer.

Fincher treats this more like a chore, running through an unconvincing career summary for Charlie using CGI magazine covers that would not have been looked the same way at the time. Other period details, like an extravagant premiere party for, are shown in faked photos that flip by in a modern montage that breaks the illusion of the era, which recurs when Charlie tells Cliff about his marriage with Toni. The digital seams are not only seen, but painfully obvious.

The shagginess can even be felt in Tarantino’s script, which comes across like something of a third draft: full of ideas, with only half edited down to something approaching the delirious fun of. Even Cliff becomes inexplicably unpredictable when, after coasting through most of the movie in the backseat, he finally decides to wage war.

Booth, whose murderous past was something of a thinly veiled mystery in the first film, is now made into a full-blown killer , and a WWII hero to boot. Now, his reputation precedes him around L.A. , as does the word that he beat Bruce Lee in a fight—which becomes something of a running joke in this movie after earning criticism in the original.

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Of course, Pitt reprises his character with a rascally smile and Paul Newman levels of cool. The years have passed, but his laidback Californian attitude remains fossilized—as does some the expression of his once lively face.

While he could blaze his own subplot, Cliff desperately needs a scene partner to bring out his performance, which thankfully arrives in the form of Karen, a critic-turned-agent , who piques his interest beyond a mere fling thanks to a little intrigue and a few playful slaps. With a steady gaze and formidable presence , her quiet charisma sometimes wrests control of the scene from Pitt, and their on-screen rapport is one of the movie’s more enjoyable moments. And, like the previous film,is full of entertaining supporting characters, including Caan’s short-fused short king, Peter Weller’s grumpy take on Cliff’s dad, and a criminally underutilized Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Charlie’s ex-NFL co-star, “Hot Rod” Harrison.

There’s too much set up and not enough screentime to run through these characters’ unfinished stories, unless they’re setting the stage for more misadventures ahead. is a movie built out of destinations, and the distance between them seems to only grow larger and larger as the film goes on. For every hot scene between Pitt and Debicki, there’s a distracting bit of interstitial violence to pour cold water over the momentum.

It’s meant to play up the encroaching showdown, but even when that climatic confrontation finally happens, it’s little more than a flash in the pan punctuated by an abrupt cut to the credits. This follow-up film feels less like a whole story and more like an ellipsis, an unfinished thought meant to leave us wanting more, but which really leaves us feeling like we’ve been abruptly thrown out of a time machine and back into the modern world.

Brad Pitt, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, Karren Karagulian