Brad Pitt and David Fincher's Cliff Booth sequel debuts in 251 IMAX theaters ahead of its December 23 Netflix release, marking a strategic theatrical window for the streamer.

David Fincher directed the new thriller The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, which has begun a limited theatrical run in 251 IMAX locations nationwide. Brad Pitt reprises his role as the former stuntman in this sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which premiered on November 25, 2026. The film is scheduled to debut exclusively on Netflix on December 23, continuing the streamer's expanding strategy for wide theatrical releases.

Theatrical Rollout and Box Office Projections

Netflix utilizes this IMAX distribution deal to generate significant box office revenue before the digital launch. Industry projections estimate that the film will gross approximately $5 million during the Thanksgiving holiday frame. This figure follows an opening weekend debut of $1 million at the box office.

Also read Netflix Announces Theatical Release for David Fincher's Cliff Booth Sequel

The financial performance aligns with Netflix's previous theatrical experiments, such as the $4 million earned by Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery in late 2023. Prior to that, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery achieved a $15 million gross in a single week in 2022. La Bola Negra, an Oscar contender, is currently playing in roughly 50 theaters, while The Mosquito Bowl has already transitioned to streaming.

Production Shift From Tarantino to Fincher

Quentin Tarantino originally wrote the script for the sequel but ultimately declined to direct the project. Brad Pitt advised Tarantino that directing the film would fulfill his self-imposed limit of ten movies as a director. Tarantino accepted this advice and has kept the details of his actual final feature film secret.

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Pitt then approached his longtime collaborator David Fincher to helm the production. Fincher has maintained an exclusive creative partnership with Netflix for over a decade. His previous work for the platform includes Mank and The Killer, as well as the series House of Cards and Mindhunter.

Casting and Critical Reception Data

Brad Pitt stars in the lead role, having won an Academy Award for his performance in the 2019 original. Elizabeth Debicki and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II have signed on for supporting roles in the narrative. The story continues eight years after the events of the first film, focusing on Booth navigating the Hollywood studio system.

Critics have responded positively to the film, earning a Certified Fresh 81 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus describes the movie as a shaggy dog story with sharp storytelling. Reviewers highlight how Fincher's precision complements Tarantino's unique narrative style to showcase Pitt's star power.

Executive Production and Strategic Impact

The film carries an extensive list of executive producers including Ceán Chaffin, David Heyman, Tarantino, Shannon McIntosh, and Stacey Sher. Netflix continues to integrate theatrical windows into its awards season strategy. This approach prepares the platform for the upcoming release of Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, which is partnered with Sony.

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The concurrent release of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth demonstrates the flexibility of modern distribution models. The strategy balances premium IMAX experiences with eventual digital accessibility. This dual approach allows the studio to maximize revenue streams across different exhibition formats.