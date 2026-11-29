Brad Pitt stars in Quentin Tarantino's spin-off sequel, which premiered in IMAX theaters and arrives on Netflix on December 23, eight years after the original film.

The sequel to the acclaimed 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, is currently showing in select IMAX theaters and is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on December 23. This new collaboration between director Quentin Tarantino and actor Brad Pitt has garnered significant praise from both critics and audiences since its limited theatrical debut this weekend. The film serves as a standalone entry focusing exclusively on Pitt's breakout character, offering a fresh narrative that diverges from the ensemble cast of the original production.

Cliff Booth Returns in 1977 Setting

Brad Pitt reprises his role as Cliff Booth, the stuntman, war veteran, and former sidekick who was originally introduced in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The new story is set in 1977, taking place eight years after the fiery climax of the previous movie. In this installment, Booth finds himself bereft of his longtime pal Rick Dalton, who is portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio and does not appear in the sequel. Pitt's performance in the original film was hailed as the best of his career, earning him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

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Tarantino's Literary Expansion of the Character

Quentin Tarantino was sufficiently enamored with the character of Cliff Booth to write a novelization of the original film that expanded on Booth's backstory. He subsequently penned a script for a sequel to the story. However, Tarantino handed over the directing duties for this specific project to director David Fincher. The sequel centers on Booth as he navigates life without his famous partner, leading him into a variety of odd jobs that drive the plot forward.

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Odd Jobs and a Complicated Criminal Plot

Cliff Booth takes on a variety of temporary positions, including working as a movie theater projectionist, driving in demolition derbies, and acting as a Hollywood fixer. His role as a fixer becomes the catalyst for his involvement in a complicated plot. This storyline introduces him to a diverse cast of characters, including a talent agent played by Elizabeth Debicki, a TV star portrayed by Scott Caan, and an athlete-turned-actor played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. The narrative tension escalates with the introduction of a deadly duo of gangsters, played by Matt Groove and JB Tadena, who complicate Booth's latest mission.

Streaming Release for Global Audience

While the film is currently available in select IMAX theaters, those unable to attend in person or who do not live near an IMAX location have a clear alternative. The movie is set to debut on Netflix on December 23. This streaming release ensures that the twisted fairy tale of badass stuntmen and washed-up TV actors reaches a global audience. The limited engagement in theaters was designed to build anticipation, but the digital release makes the story accessible to fans of Tarantino's love letter to Hollywood and Los Angeles.