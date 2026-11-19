David Fincher and Brad Pitt collaborate on The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, achieving an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score and breaking a 30-year box office record.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth has officially shattered a thirty-one-year-old record for the creative partnership between director David Fincher and star Brad Pitt. The new Netflix thriller debuted with an 86 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, matching the critical reception of the original 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. This achievement establishes a new benchmark for the decades-long collaboration between the director and the actor, proving their creative synergy remains potent in contemporary cinema. The film opens in select theaters on November 25, 2026, before arriving on Netflix on December 23, 2026.

Brad Pitt now holds the highest rating for any film involving director David Fincher, surpassing the legacy of their 1995 thriller Seven. The new record breaks a thirty-year standard set by that earlier psychological drama, marking a significant milestone in the careers of both artists. The collaboration reunites the pair after twenty-eight years, creating a unique dynamic given their differing directorial and writing styles. Quentin Tarantino returns to provide the script, ensuring the sequel honors the original film tone and themes while allowing Fincher to direct with his signature meticulous visual style.

Also read David Fincher Directs Quentin Tarantino Script in Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

Screen Rant critic Graeme Guttman awarded the film nine out of ten stars, praising the delicate balance between Fincher direction and Tarantino writing. Guttman noted that Fincher successfully captures the character sadness and the specific time period at the heart of the movie. The critic highlighted how Tarantino provides a script with ample cultural commentary, which complements the R-rated thriller elements. Some reviews took issue with the movie structure, finding it more episodic and loose than tightly structured, while others felt the tone was inconsistent.

Elizabeth Debicki emerges as a standout performer in the ensemble, with her chemistry blossoming alongside Brad Pitt. The supporting cast includes Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, Peter Weller, Timothy Olyphant, and Matt Groove. These actors complement Pitt return to his Oscar-winning role as a former stuntman navigating the evolving landscape of Hollywood. The cast brings new energy to the follow-up, adding depth to the narrative that explores Cliff's origins and the changing industry around him.

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The narrative takes place eight years after the events of the 2019 blockbuster. Cliff Booth now works multiple jobs as a studio fixer, bartender, and projectionist, reflecting the changed state of the industry. Details about the character were previously revealed in the 2021 novel Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which provided background for the film sequel. The story focuses heavily on Hollywood's altered dynamics, mirroring the real-world shifts in the entertainment sector since the original film's release.

Netflix granted the movie a limited IMAX-exclusive release for two weeks, a rare strategy for a streaming platform. The film opens in select theaters on November 25, 2026, before arriving on Netflix on December 23, 2026. This approach mirrors the original film success, which earned 410 million dollars against a 90 million dollar budget. Given the strict theatrical window and the film not playing in major chains like Regal and Cinemark, it is likely to see its biggest success when it arrives on Netflix the following month. The platform's confidence in the movie seemed evident in this bold distribution choice.