The Furious: Lionsgate's Next Martial Arts Thriller with Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

A new action thriller from Lionsgate, The Furious, has earned a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score for its intense fight choreography and relentless pace. Directed by Kenji Tanigaki and starring Xie Miao and Joe Taslim, the film follows a father's violent quest to rescue his kidnapped daughter.

Lionsgate has built a reputation for delivering thrilling action films that resonate with audiences seeking high-octane entertainment. From the relentless brutality of the John Wick franchise to the ensemble mayhem of The Expendables, the studio has carved a niche in the genre cinema landscape.

The John Wick series alone has grossed over a billion dollars worldwide, setting a high bar for action choreography and world-building. This week, Lionsgate releases its latest martial arts epic, The Furious, directed by Hong Kong veteran Kenji Tanigaki. Tanigaki, who has worked on iconic films such as Ip Man and Raging Fire, brings his expertise in authentic martial arts to this new project.

The film stars Xie Miao, a young actor known for his agility and precision, alongside Joe Taslim, recognized for his roles in The Raid and Fast & Furious 6. The story follows Wang Wei (Xie Miao), a father who embarks on a violent rampage through a criminal underworld to find his kidnapped daughter. With a remarkably simple premise, The Furious focuses almost entirely on its action sequences, which critics have described as a blood-fueled ballet of carnage.

The film has already garnered a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, making it one of the most anticipated action releases of the year. Early reviews highlight the film's ability to maintain tension and spectacle without sacrificing narrative clarity. The Furious thrusts audiences into a relentless series of fight scenes that showcase a variety of weapons and martial arts styles. Kenji Tanigaki's direction emphasizes fluid choreography and close-quarters combat, with each fight designed to escalate in intensity.

Xie Miao performs many of his own stunts, adding authenticity to the bone-crunching brawls. Joe Taslim's character, Navin, serves as both an ally and a catalyst for some of the film's most inventive action sequences. The pacing is unrelenting, with little downtime between set pieces. Critics have praised the camera work for keeping the audience immersed in the heart of the fight, using long takes and minimal cuts to heighten the visceral impact.

This approach directly recalls the signature style of the John Wick franchise, which revolutionized modern action filmmaking with its focus on gun-fu and hand-to-hand combat. However, The Furious distinguishes itself by incorporating traditional Chinese martial arts elements, such as staff fighting and kung fu, blended with modern weaponry. The action is not just a showcase of physical prowess but also a narrative device, driving the protagonist's emotional journey and desperation.

The Furious arrives at a critical juncture for Lionsgate as the studio seeks to expand its action portfolio beyond the John Wick universe. While spin-offs like Ballerina and the upcoming Caine have kept the franchise alive, Lionsgate has been eager to launch a new original series that can stand on its own. The critical reception of The Furious suggests it has the potential to become a franchise starter.

The perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, while based on a limited number of early reviews (currently around 20), indicates that the film delivers on its promise of thrilling action. Commercial success, however, will depend on worldwide box office performance, especially in Asia where martial arts films have a strong following. The film's release this weekend positions it as a summer action contender, competing with larger blockbusters but offering a more intimate and focused experience.

If audience reactions mirror the critics, The Furious could become Lionsgate's next flagship action property, potentially spawning sequels and expanding its universe. With its blend of Hong Kong artistry and Hollywood production values, it offers a fresh yet familiar experience for action enthusiasts. The film's runtime of 113 minutes ensures a compact, intense viewing experience without unnecessary filler





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