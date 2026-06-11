The Furious: A Thrilling Action Thriller with a Twist

The Furious is a new action thriller from director Kenji Tanigaki, following an ordinary man whose daughter is kidnapped, sending him on a quest to fight a vast criminal empire. The film showcases a gripping action sequence that stands out among its peers, with a unique sound design that adds to the immersive experience.

Martial arts movies have long been one of the film industry’s most reliable and beloved subgenres. From Enter the Dragon to The Raid , they’re built on the physical nature of their stories, combined with an often mythic sense of storytelling that makes the proceedings feel simultaneously grounded and otherworldly.

The genre has thrived on this predictable narrative, with tropes that, while familiar, manage to entice audiences again and again. Still, in recent years, the genre has shown an impressive ability to reinvent itself, moving on from the Bruce Lee-era of action to a more modern style, yet still holding on to the character-driven, visceral, and deeply personal traits that make these films stand out.

Many of these traditions continue with The Furious, a new action thriller from director Kenji Tanigaki. The film follows an ordinary man whose daughter is suddenly kidnapped, sending him into a frenzy to fight a vast criminal empire.

Tanigaki has made a name for himself in the world of physical stunts and brings his experience in Japanese cinema to the forefront in The Furious, which also features a cast of performers who know their way around in this kind of film. Xie Mao, who once starred alongside martial arts legend Jet Li in The New Legend of Shaolin, leads as Wang Wei, the seemingly regular guy at the center of this nail-biting story.

In The Furious, The Action Takes Center Stage As important as story is to any film, titles such as this are often judged by one thing and one thing alone: the action. The Furious excels in this regard. Its gripping action is so singular that it feels like a one-of-a-kind viewing experience, different from almost every other film (or show) out there.

Comparisons will be made to John Wick, and it should be noted that the two do share many similarities, but The Furious stands out even when compared with the Keanu Reeves-led franchise. Director Kenji Tanigaki is a huge part of the action’s success. Tanigaki brings a level of precision and craft to the proceedings, elevating The Furious from an entertaining thriller to a best-in-class action movie.

Almost all the fight sequences deserve to be highlighted, such is the quality of the choreography – but one from relatively early in the film stands out above the rest. As Wang and his new ally Navin (Joe Taslim) travel to a frozen food warehouse to track down a lead, they are confronted by a whole host of enemies.

One in particular is huge, standing what appeared to be above 6’5”, and continues to get back up no matter how hard he’s hit (and what he’s hit with). In fact, this henchman is so big, and has taken so many hits to the head in his life, that Navin describes him as ‘the poster child for brain trauma.

’ The fight with him is incredibly immersive, so much so that audiences are likely to flinch whenever Wang’s hammer swings toward his enemy’s head. The viewer would be forgiven for feeling as if they’re there in the room with these characters, participating in these fights with them. Tanigaki brings a level of precision and craft to the proceedings, elevating The Furious from an entertaining thriller to a best-in-class action movie.

The sound design is also deserving of praise, and carries a lot of weight in the action scenes. Part of the reason why audiences are bound to flinch, gasp, and scream during these sequences is because of the sounds added. Each punch comes with a unique sound, one that’s simultaneously satisfying and terrifying, which contributes greatly to the immersion of the fights. With the action is front and center in The Furious, the story takes a back seat.

But movies like this risk being bogged down by a weak story, something this film mostly avoids. The story is extremely simple, boiling down to a straightforward kidnapping and revenge story, and doesn’t feel the need to exert itself beyond its limits. The creative team behind The Furious clearly knows the plot is meant to be the springboard for the action, and they let it serve that purpose without overcomplicating things.

It’s not a new narrative, but it’s one that works well within the context here, allowing the action to do most of the heavy lifting. The Furious releases in theaters nationwide on Friday, June 12. 9/1





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Martial Arts Movies Enter The Dragon The Raid Bruce Lee-Era Of Action John Wick The Furious Kenji Tanigaki Xie Mao Joe Taslim Frozen Food Warehouse Henchman Immersive Action Sequence Precision And Craft Sound Design

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Man Gets Swallowed by a Whale In the Thrilling Trailer for 'Whalefall'Austin Abrams stars in the latest film from Brian Duffield, the director of 'Spontaneous' and 'No One Will Save You.'

Read more »

The Furious: A New Action Thriller Raises the Bar Set by John WickAfter a decade of action movies trying to match the intense fight choreography of the John Wick series, a new Hong Kong thriller, 'The Furious', is causing a buzz with its perfect critics score. The movie follows two ordinary men seeking revenge against a ruthless gangster and features unique battle scenes in various locations.

Read more »

Cincinnati Reds Snap Five-Game Losing Streak in Thrilling 5-3 Win vs. PadresThe Cincinnati Reds wouldn't be denied in a thrilling 5-3 win over the San Diego Padres in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

Read more »

Hurricanes Even Stanley Cup Final with Thrilling Game 4 WinThe Carolina Hurricanes scored twice in the third period, including a goal from Jordan Staal while sprawled on the ice, to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The series is now tied 2-2, with Game 5 set for Thursday night in Carolina.

Read more »