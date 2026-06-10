The Furious: A New Action Thriller Raises the Bar Set by John Wick

After a decade of action movies trying to match the intense fight choreography of the John Wick series, a new Hong Kong thriller, 'The Furious', is causing a buzz with its perfect critics score. The movie follows two ordinary men seeking revenge against a ruthless gangster and features unique battle scenes in various locations.

For years, action movies have been trying to match the intense fight choreography set by the John Wick series. Now, a new Hong Kong action thriller, 'The Furious', is causing a stir with its perfect 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Kenji Tanigaki, the movie follows two ordinary men whose lives are turned upside down when their loved ones are taken by a ruthless gangster. One is a mute handyman searching for his daughter, the other a reporter investigating the same criminal network. Together, they fight their way through various locations, turning each one into a unique battle scene. The Furious hits theaters today, promising hand-to-hand mayhem that has been compared to the best of the John Wick era





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Action Thriller Fight Choreography John Wick Revenge Hong Kong Kenji Tanigaki

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