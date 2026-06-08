The Furious: A Gritty Martial Arts Action Film Set for Global Theatrical Release

The Furious, a hard-hitting martial arts action film directed by Kenji Tanigaki, will open in theaters worldwide on June 12, 2026. After premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival and earning critical praise, the movie follows a mute tradesman's relentless quest to rescue his kidnapped daughter from human traffickers. With comparisons to The Raid and a perfect score from a major review aggregator, the film is produced by XYZ Films, Edko Films, and Zhejiang Hengdian Films on a $20 million budget.

The Furious , a gritty and intense martial arts action film, is set to hit theaters worldwide on Friday, June 12, 2026. The movie premiered at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival on September 6, 2025, and has since been screened at various international film festivals.

With its trailer released earlier this year, the film promises a raw, hard-hitting cinematic experience that has already garnered significant attention from action cinema enthusiasts. Directed by Kenji Tanigaki and featuring a screenplay by Mak Tin-shu, Lei Zhilong, Shum Kwan-sin, and Frank Hui, The Furious assembles a strong cast including Xie Miao, Joe Taslim, Yang Enyou, Brian Le, Joey Iwanaga, Sahajak Boonthanakit, and Manatsanun Phanlerdwongsakul.

The production is a co-production between American independent company XYZ Films, Hong Kong studio Edko Films, and Chinese studio Zhejiang Hengdian Films, with a reported budget of approximately $20 million. plot centers on Wang Wei, a mute tradesman whose life is turned upside down when a human trafficking gang abducts his young daughter, Rainy. Frustrated by the authorities' refusal to help, Wang Wei takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a violent and relentless journey to rescue his daughter.

The narrative delves into themes of parental love, justice, and the extremes one will go to protect family, all set against a backdrop of brutal hand-to-hand combat and meticulously choreographed action sequences. The film's tone and style have drawn comparisons to the highly popular Indonesian The Raid franchise, known for its non-stop, visceral combat. Early critical reception has been exceptionally positive.

The Furious holds a perfect score on a prominent review aggregator site, with nearly every review praising its exhilarating action, direction, and performances. Lionsgate Films has acquired the rights for international distribution outside Hong Kong, Macau, and mainland China, ensuring a global theatrical rollout. The movie's success on the festival circuit and its strong word-of-mouth suggest it could become a standout entry in the modern martial arts genre.

With its June 2026 release, audiences worldwide will soon be able to experience the film's relentless energy and emotional intensity on the big screen





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The Furious Martial Arts Film Kenji Tanigaki Xie Miao Joe Taslim Human Trafficking Action Thriller Toronto International Film Festival Lionsgate Films XYZ Films Edko Films

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