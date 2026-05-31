The Far Side is known for its many comics featuring scientists as excitable children, but this article highlights the funniest Far Side comics that rewrite science itself. These comics push the laws of our universe beyond breaking point or rewrite key moments and inventions, and some even changed the real world due to Larson's impact on actual science. The article covers various topics, including unclear instructions given to rocket scientists, Einstein's different take on time, how rubber bands were actually invented, and the dark side of imprinting studies. Lastly, it explores dinosaur eggs in surprisingly good condition found by paleontologists

Gary Larson 's The Far Side had several major obsessions across its fifteen-year run, from inventive cavemen and goofy aliens to sneaky chickens and cynical cows.

However, Larson's favorite subject is science itself. The Far Side is known for its many (many) comics depicting scientists as little more than excitable children, however that's not what we're looking at for this list. Here, we're looking at the funniest Far Side comics that rewrite science itself - those that push the laws of our universe beyond breaking point or rewrite key moments and inventions.

There are also a few that changed the real world, as Larson's goofy sense of humor influenced actual science. Rocket Scientists, Einstein's Discovery, Rubber Band Invention, Imprinting Studies, Dinosaur Egg





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Gary Larson The Far Side Science Comics Funny Rewrite Science Push Laws Of Our Universe Rewrite Key Moments And Inventions Influenced Actual Science Real World

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