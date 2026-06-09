The Functional Fragrance Space Is Gaining a Pura x Calm Collab

Pura and Calm have teamed to launch a collection of functional home scents inspired by Calm's meditation and breathwork soundscapes for relaxation.

For instance, Sleep Story is a lavender-musk scent inspired by Calm’s “Blue Gold” sleep story narrated by actor Stephen Fry. Soundscape, a marine- and peony-infused fragrance that complements the “Calm River” app soundscape, and Breathe Bubble is a white tea and cashmere scent corresponding with Calm’s guided breathing exercises.

Each scent — which includes free access to its respective sound experience — is priced at $17.99 and available via Pura’s direct-to-consumer website. Pura diffusers range in price by model, but the Pura Home is $50.experience with Calm reflects our broader strategy to redefine what fragrance can do,” said Dmitri Siegel, chief brand officer at Pura.

“As consumers increasingly seek products that support their well-being, we see an opportunity for scent to become a more meaningful part of daily routines. ”for more than five years now, ranking as a top growth category in both mass and prestige beauty, while consumer interest in wellness has simultaneously been rising.

As a result, functional fragrance — or fragrance that harnesses neuroscience to serve a particular purpose, whether that’s eliciting a mood or enhancing an experience — has also been growing.

“Scent has a unique ability to shift how we feel in an instant, grounding us, calming us and transporting us. That’s what makes our partnership with Pura so exciting,” said Joe Lawson, head of licensing at Calm, in a statement.have indeed been rising: perfumer Francis Kurkdjian in May wrapped up a “Playing With Fire” project at the Philharmonie de Paris which blended piano, augmented reality and fragrance, while Icelandic art and perfumery brand Fischersund has been hosting a streak of scented concerts around the globe.

“This collaboration demonstrates how fragrance can evolve from something people simply smell to something that actively enhances how they feel,” Siegel said. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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