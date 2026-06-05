The Frontier Lives On: Why MoMA Is Revisiting Hollywood’s Greatest Westerns

MoMA's new film series explores the history of Universal Pictures' Westerns, screening works by Ford, Mann, Eastwood, and others who helped define the genre.

Indie Film Zine ‘Ritual’ Launches In L.A. With Contributors Edgar Wright’s End-Credit Playlist & Patton Oswalt’s ‘Seen It, Now Read It’ EssaysAt a time when superheroes, franchises, and streaming dramas dominate popular entertainment, the Western can seem like a relic of another era.

YetThe screenings are not simply a celebration of cowboys and frontier adventure. Instead, it traces the evolution of one of cinema’s foundational genres through the history of the studio that helped build it.

From the earliest days of Universal City—where the Western street became the first permanent set on the lot—to the psychologically complex works of Anthony Mann and the genre’s later elegiac masterpieces, the series reveals howWe Are The World: 'Michael' Dancing Past 'Hunger Games' & 'Twilight' Sequels To Become Lionsgate's Biggest Global Pic EverStarz Exits Universal Pay-2 Output Deal As It Revisits Content Costs, CEO Says Films "Heavily Watched" On Amazon Before They ArriveFor much of the twentieth century, the Western served as Hollywood’s most flexible storytelling form. Questions of law and disorder, individual freedom, violence, morality, community, and national identity were all explored through stories set on the frontier.

The genre provided filmmakers with a cinematic language that audiences immediately understood, allowing each generation to reinterpret the myths of the American West. Among the many films in the program, several stand out as particularly influential milestones in the evolution of the Western. John Ford’s, one of the earliest surviving feature Westerns, helped establish many of the genre’s enduring conventions.

Anthony Mann’s marked a turning point by introducing a darker psychological complexity with James Stewart in the titular role that would influence generations of filmmakers. remains one of the defining Westerns of Hollywood’s Golden Age. , a film about freedom, friendship, and the fading west directed and starring Peter Fonda. Today, Westerns are no longer a dominant commercial genre, which makes their preservation and exhibition all the more valuable.

Seen together, these films offer more than nostalgia. They provide a record of how American cinema evolved, how studios developed their visual styles, and how cultural myths are created, challenged, and ultimately reconsidered. The Western may no longer be Hollywood’s frontier, but its themes, storytelling traditions, and visual vocabulary continue to shape the movies that followed.

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