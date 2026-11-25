As a new year approaches, many of us picture a version of ourselves who finally has it all under control. Here's why it keeps failing us.

The person starting over hasn't yet built the capacities they need when things don't go to plan. We're just about a month away from the new year, and many of us have started thinking about our goals for 2027.

Even if you're not one for New Year's resolutions, you likely have a mental image of how you want the coming year to unfold. The big lure of a new year is the promise that things will be completely different from now on. Researchers call this the fresh start effect: Temporal landmarks like these motivate us to pursue our aspirations. And I, for one, fall for it every single time.

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I've had a special relationship with planners and fancy diaries for as long as I can remember. When we travel, I have to visit stationery shops and buy at least one little thing for my excited inner child. Recently, I went on the IKEA website to find a new desk. Instead, I spent an hour filling my cart with storage boxes and organizers I did not need.

There's something about organization that feels like home at an almostFor many of us, and especially perfectionists, a fresh start offers that same sense of ease and flow. The problem is that the image we create in our minds has us transformed from a mere mortal into someone who has everything under control. There's no room for a bad day, for the unexpected, for confusion, uncertainty, or messy emotions.

This is why the fresh start strategy fails us year after year. I've known this for a long time, but only recently have I understood why it's doomed from the start, and what actually works instead.

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First, the person starting fresh is the same person who has been struggling for decades. She hasn't built the emotional capacities she needs to keep going when things don't go her way. Mess and imperfection are bound to disrupt our internal state because we are wired for safety. Wiping the slate clean gives us the illusion of control and returns the body to a state of balance.

But it leaves us just as vulnerable the next time around. Second, starting over is an attempt to control life rather than to grow the capacity to meet it. The whole purpose of the exercise is to feel in charge of our lives, to no longer be so vulnerable to what comes our way. There's nothing wrong with that.

Who wants to drift and whirl like a leaf every time the wind blows? But hanging on for dear life, judging every moment, and beating ourselves up for how we react doesn't get us far either. Where I'm learning to live, more and more, is in that liberating place between drifting and starting over; where I don't have to go back to base when life happens, because I am no longer judging it.

I can let things not go as planned, because where I am in that moment is where I am supposed to be. In the mess. And there's nothing wrong with it.in me gets riled up. She tells me this kind of acceptance will make me complacent.

That I will become the lazy, unmotivated creature we all secretlywe are. That I will waste my life and one day wake up with regrets, when it's too late to do anything about it. If any of this feels true for you, I encourage you not to fight that voice. It's there for a reason, partly biological, partly experiential.

Challenging it will not get you far. Worse, it will get in the way of accessing the other voice, the one in service of your best possible life. We all have it. Call itSo turn down the volume.

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Let the fear be. Slowly, you will hear the voice that tells you what you need to do, given where you are, to move in the right direction. She won't always speak in words. Sometimes it will be an image, or a feeling.

Take it seriously if it feels right, even if it makes no promises. Start developing this voice as you go about your day. Bring her into the small decisions: what to eat, what to wear. Turn to her for the bigger decisions too, like whether to have a difficult conversation, or how to have it.

The more you befriend her, the more you will live, this year, next year, and every year after, aligned with who you are and growing into who you can become. As you think about 2027 and how you want your life to be, think also of who you need to become to live that life. Not the perfect, always-in-control version of you, but the one who can stay with the mess. Choose one.

Then ask yourself: What is one small way I can start practicing it today, not on January 1st?is a writer and researcher who helps women let go of unhelpful or harmful behaviors by rewiring their brains and unleashing what’s possible for their lives. After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched.

Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.