The French Dispatch: A Tale of Two Oscar Nominees

This article explores the connection between two of the leading contenders for the Best Actor Oscar, Timothée Chalamet and Adrien Brody, through their shared experience working with director Wes Anderson in the film 'The French Dispatch'. It delves into the themes of the film, their respective roles, and how these performances reflect their current Oscar campaigns.

On the cusp of the 97th Academy Awards , held on March 2, 2025, the race for Best Actor in a Leading Role has come down between two exceptionally talented and illustrious stars. Portraying a near-mythic figure in Bob Dylan is a burdensome task, but Timothée Chalamet seamlessly transformed into the folk singer in A Complete Unknown , earning him his second Best Actor nomination.

Two decades later, Adrien Brody is looking for his second Best Actor win for his towering performance in Brady Corbet's epic drama, The Brutalist. Before squaring off before the Academy, Chalamet and Brody, while separated by chapters, teamed up to work with one of the premiere directors, Wes Anderson, in one of his most daring and contemplative films, The French Dispatch, an anthology film about journalism and the director's idiosyncratic worldview. Adrien Brody and Timothée Chalamet Starred in Wes Anderson's Love Letter to Journalism in 'The French Dispatch' Due to last year's industry strikes that halted production for various projects, we knew that this year's awards race would be a far cry from the norm. The results, including unorthodox genre films like Emilia Pérez and The Substance earning major Academy Awards consideration, indicate a year when everything is on the table. Even when excluding the cycle of behind-the-scenes controversies that have dominated this Oscars season, there is plenty of drama in the Best Picture category, as there seems to be no clear frontrunner. With the Best Actor, however, it appears to be written in stone that the award is a two-man race. Not only would Chalamet become the youngest Best Actor winner in history, he would break a record set by his competitor, Brody, for his Oscar-winning performance in The Pianist. In the last decade, Wes Anderson, known for his quirky tone, stories of dysfunctional families, and unmistakable mise-en-scène, has doubled down on his style. This has alienated casual viewers who have grown weary of production designs that resemble dollhouses with a European aesthetic. The French Dispatch, released in 2021, is arguably the most Wes Anderson-y film to date. On the brink of dissolution, the film follows the fictional French Dispatch magazine assembling its best expatriate journalists to cover three stories for one final glorious issue. Brody stars in the first chapter,'The Concrete Masterpiece,' as a convicted art dealer, Julien Cadazio, who takes a liking to a fellow prisoner and painter, Moses Rosenthaler (Benicio Del Toro). In the second chapter,'Revisions to a Manifesto,' Chalamet plays Zeffirelli, a student revolutionary leader who strikes a romance with the dispatched journalist, Lucinda Krementz (Frances McDormand). 'The French Dispatch' Reflects on the Artistic Process and Youth Rebellion Close In'The Concrete Masterpiece,' Anderson reflects on his own art through the prism of a gifted artist trapped by the literal confines of a penitentiary. However, Rosenthaler's paintings make him stand out from the pack of inmates, attracting attention from his eventual muse, Simone (Léa Seydoux), and Cadazio. While Rosenthaler and Simone develop a fruitful partnership, one evoking Anderson's decades-long collaboration with his recurring stock company of actors, Cadazio is proven to be an opportunist, exploiting the paintings for profits and rushing the artist's process. The segment parallels The Brutalist's dissection of the intersection between art and commerce, and the tug and pull between both parties in this symbiotic relationship. Brody's character, the gifted Hungarian architect, László Tóth, is at the will of his benefactor, Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), but he hopes that his buildings will leave an everlasting legacy, despite the transactional nature of art. In The French Dispatch, Brody, a seasoned member of the Anderson troupe, displays the charm and friendly affectation required for producer/executive figures who control the distribution of art. Lucinda Krementz is called on to report on the ongoing student protest known as the'Chessboard Revolution,' a revolt inspired by a slew of petty complaints by the youths, with a neutral eye in'Revisions to a Manifesto.' However, she can't help but be entranced by the charm and gracefulness of Zeffirelli. After all, Zeffirelli is played by Timothée Chalamet, so who wouldn't be instantly captivated? More than any steadfast political cause, Zeffirelli and his fellow activists participated in the movement due to feelings of alienation and envy from loved ones, which demystified the spirit of youth rebellion prevalent during the 1960s and '70s. This chapter has retroactively become a fascinating parallel to James Mangold's biopic on the legendary folk singer, as Zeffirelli's protest group is a riff on the vibrant counterculture movement that propped up the legend of Bob Dylan in the '60s. Chalamet, who embodies the disaffected angst of the average twentysomething, would be a worthy member of Anderson's stock company





