A new true crime docuseries on Hulu that explores the life and crimes of Herb Baumeister, a serial killer who targeted gay men in the 1990s. Using new DNA technology, investigators work to identify the remains of his victims and bring closure to their families.

From ABC News Studios, 'The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer' is a gripping new true crime docuseries streaming exclusively on Hulu . Set against the backdrop of Indianapolis' affluent suburbs, the series delves into the chilling double life of Herb Baumeister, a seemingly ordinary husband and father of three who secretly terrorized the LGBTQ+ community as a serial killer.

Throughout the 1990s, Baumeister preyed on gay men, amassing a victim count that might even surpass that of notorious killer Jeffrey Dahmer. \The four-part docuseries takes viewers on a journey back in time, decades after thousands of skeletal remains were unearthed in the woods behind Fox Hollow Farms, Baumeister's imposing estate. At the helm of a new investigation is Hamilton County coroner Jeff Jellison, who utilizes cutting-edge DNA technology to identify the tragically discovered remains. This painstaking work seeks to bring long-awaited closure to the families of victims while simultaneously unearthing disturbing questions about potential accomplices, missing evidence, and a key witness whose account remains shrouded in inconsistencies. \The series draws upon never-before-seen archival footage and compelling new interviews with individuals intimately connected to the case. Notably, Mark Goodyear, a survivor of Baumeister's attacks, bravely emerges from the shadows to give his first-ever on-camera interview, revealing his face to the world and raising further questions about his complex relationship with the man who sought to kill him. The docuseries also features insights from investigators involved in both the original case and the ongoing investigation, relatives of Baumeister's victims, the current owner of Fox Hollow Farm, and cold case experts relentlessly striving to provide answers and solace to the families still grappling with unanswered questions. Disney, the parent company of Hulu, ABC News Studios, and this station, presents this chilling exploration of one of the most disturbing serial killer cases in American history





