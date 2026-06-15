The Four Seasons’ Season 3 Fate Officially Decided By Netflix

The news comes as a bit of a surprise.

The Four Seasons' fate has been decided at Netflix. Co-created by the trio of Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, the dramedy debuted in May 2025.

Following along the lines of the 1981 movie on which it is based, The Four Seasons season 1 introduced itself to viewers by centering on six friends who go on a relaxing trip together. However, their hopes of rest soon dampen, with one couple intending to end their relationship.

Related 9 Biggest Changes Netflix's The Four Seasons Show Makes To The 1981 Original Movie Netflix's 2025 miniseries version of The Four Seasons makes some changes to the 1981 original that have made the updated version a huge success. Posts By Emily Long Netflix has confirmed that The Four Seasons will return for season 3.

The news was first announced by Jinny Howe, Head of Scripted Series for the U.S. and Canada, during her on-stage appearance at the BANFF World Media Festival. Tracey Pakosta, Vice President of U.S. Comedy Series at Netflix, reacted to the news along with the co-creators. Their statements are below: Pakosta: “It’s been a joy watching the chaotic, beautiful journey of these lifelong friends.

Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield have a magical way of blending heart and sharp humor, making us feel like part of the inner circle. Audiences have fallen in love with these characters and this legendary cast’s electric chemistry. We’re thrilled to keep the vacation going for season 3. ” Fey, Fisher, and Wigfield: “We are thrilled to be able to bring a third season of The Four Seasons to life.

Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFG! ” Along with the announcement, season 3 will continue the show's trend of featuring eight episodes. They will be split into two halves, featuring episodes that take place over spring, summer, fall, and winter.

The Four Seasons cast members Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, Erika Henningsen, and Colman Domingo are all set to reprise their roles. The return of The Four Seasons cast represents a departure from the show's first installment, which ended with the death of Steve Carell's character.

It continued the trend of Carell doing short stints on acclaimed streaming series, with his previous roles including the FX thriller miniseries The Patient and his two-season run on the starry Apple TV drama The Morning Show. He is now a returning star on the HBO comedy Rooster, which will be back for season 2.

Even though Carell's absence will be felt, the ending of The Four Seasons season 2 opened the door for the presence of another popular actor and TV veteran. David Tennant has a cameo in the finale, setting up a potential new connection for Anne . In interviews, the executive producing team previewed that Tennant could return if the show is renewed for a third installment.

The renewal confirmation comes after the comedy's May 2026 return fell 63% when compared to its season 1 debut. Still, despite the noticeable drop, the Netflix Original remains a success with critics. The reviews for The Four Seasons season 2 represent an increase in positive reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, season 2 is 90% fresh compared to 78% for season 1.

That may improve further with Tennant's addition. Fey, Fisher, and Wigfield executive produce The Four Seasons alongside Jeff Richmond, Eric Gurian, and David Miner.

Marissa Bregman and acting legend Alan Alda are producers on the Emmy-nominated series, with the latter recurring as Anne's father. 14 8.1/10 7/10 The Four Seasons 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-MA Comedy Release Date 2025 - 2026-00-00 Network Netflix Directors Robert Pulcini, Shari Springer Berman, Oz Rodriguez, Colman Domingo, Jeff Richmond, Lang Fisher Writers Dylan Morgan, John Riggi, Josh Siegal, Lang Fisher, Lisa Muse Bryant, Matt Whitaker, Tina Fey, Tracey Wigfield, Vali Chandrasekaran Cast See All Creator Tina Fey, Tracey Wigfield, Lang Fisher Powered by Expand Collapse





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