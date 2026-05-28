The Four Seasons Season 2 Review: Navigating Grief and Group Dynamics After a Sudden Loss

Netflix's dramedy series The Four Seasons returns for a second season, focusing on a friend group reeling from Nick's death. The season explores grief, changing relationships, and the attempt to maintain traditions. While performances-especially Will Forte's-shine, the absence of Steve Carell's character creates an emotional and narrative imbalance that prevents this installment from matching its predecessor's depth.

Good friends are there to help pick you up when life gets hard. Lasting friendships can endure grief, heartbreak, celebrations, and milestones — the changing seasons of life, which The Four Seasons embraces.

Initially adapted from Alan Alda's film of the same name, the Netflix dramedy series, which stars the likes of Tina Fey, Will Forte, and Colman Domingo. explores a seasoned friend group made up of three married couples. Although these friends seemed like they could survive Nick and Anne's divorce after 25 years of marriage, nothing prepared them for Nick's death in a car accident on New Year’s Eve, leaving his new, younger girlfriend alone and pregnant.

In the wake of that loss, what does life look like for these friends moving forward? The Four Seasons Season 2 tackles this question and succeeds. What Is 'The Four Seasons' Season 2 About? The Four Seasons Season 2 picks up in the spring, following Nick's shocking death.

In the wake of it, the core group of friends, which now includes Ginny , continues their tradition of meeting up throughout the year for vacation, from upstate New York to a charming Italian village. Everyone is trying to figure out what the next chapter of life is going to look like, and each seasonal arc comes with its own personal and relational obstacles between partners and friends.

Just like the first season, The Four Seasons' return explores the complexities of life with heart and humor. Picking up with the core group is effortless, even with a sizable loss, and Season 2 honors where they've been, what they mean to each other, and where they're going from here. Domingo once again assumes a spot in the director's seat — this time, for the season premiere. Fey, too, embraces directing duties alongside her role as co-showrunner.

There are still new corners for the series to explore, like what Ginny and Anne mean to each other after losing a man they both loved. Despite an increased familiarity with the characters and story structure, there's an imbalance in Season 2, and it lacks the same emotional depth that the first season carried.

Steve Carell's Nick Haunts 'The Four Seasons' Narrative, for Better and Worse Nick's death was one of Season 1's most shocking moments — which, alongside Ginny's pregnancy, also recontextualized previous scenes and conversations. His loss from the series' core group is a massive blow to both the characters and the audience.

Nick drove Season 1's plot with his decision to leave his wife after 25 years of marriage, which impacted not just Anne and his daughter Lila , but also his closest friends. Plus, Carell expertly captured the humor, pathos, and complexity of the type of character that suited him in both this series and later HBO's Rooster.

Despite Nick's death, his presence is felt for much of Season 2, with the premiere picking up months later as the group reunites in upstate New York to spread his ashes. What this season does so well is make the audience feel that loss, too, as Nick's absence brings its own complications.

Because he continues to drive the plot from beyond the grave, with his friends and loved ones left to navigate the aftermath, it leads to some beautifully heartfelt storylines. At the same time, something is missing from this show without Carell. The group's core chemistry is still present, but it feels off without him there. In a way, Nick was the glue, and Season 2 both reflects his absence and suffers for it.

Will Forte's Performance Stands Out in 'The Four Seasons' Return With The Four Seasons Season 2 exploring the aftermath of Nick's death, one of its core themes is grief and how it manifests differently for every member of the friend group. The performance that proves most poignant is Will Forte's Jack.

Season 2 does explore Jack's friendship with Nick and how his grief evolves, but what makes this storyline work so well is how Jack's depression is written with subtlety and nuance. He's not just defined by sadness; there’s anger simmering under his attempted optimism. For those familiar with the enneagram, Jack is the textbook definition of a Type 9.

He is a peacemaker who cares about the harmony of the group, while internally holding on to his own emotions; when he tries to hold that anger internally, he often directs it towards himself and profusely apologizes when it surfaces indirectly. Jack believes he's a nice guy, but Season 2 reveals that he harbors a lot of anger. He's even angry at Nick for not being there anymore.

Many of the core group's storylines hit hard in different ways, but Jack's stands out the most. Related 'Stranger Things' Is Great, but This Netflix Original Series Became the Streamer's Sleeper Hit This Year Within four days, the series received 11.9 million views.

Posts By Erin Konrad While Jack's depression permeates over the course of this year, Kate's grief takes a backseat until the end of the season, with her darker thoughts pushed down in her efforts to keep Jack afloat. Although the conflict between Kate and Jack is stronger in Season 1, the second season does give their marriage its own interesting challenges.

Should the series be renewed for a third season, there's a hope that Kate is given more depth to examine her own existential crisis. Certain Arcs Work Better Than Others in 'The Four Seasons' Season 2 Certain episode arcs are stronger than others in The Four Seasons' return. If there's a weak part of the season, it belongs to the summer arc at the Jersey Shore.

While there are important plot beats that happen, these two episodes ultimately slow the momentum compared to the spring and fall arcs, which are easily the strongest. Fall trades out college family weekend for a typical chaotic Thanksgiving episode you'd find in sitcoms.

While Episode 5 falls into the usual trappings of these holiday episodes, even ending with another strain between Kate and Danny similar to Season 1, Episode 6 saves it with a brilliant reminder of why The Four Seasons works in the first place. The winter finale brings it home, but the ending itself lacks the emotional depth of the previous season.

Overall, The Four Seasons Season 2 is more uneven, yet still holds together thanks to the cast's chemistry and its exploration of grief, depression, and moving forward. Carell's absence both helps and hurts the series, especially since he's gone on to work with Bill Lawrence, a creator and showrunner who arguably tackles these subjects better.

While The Four Seasons doesn't quite reach the emotional heights of a show like Shrinking, there's still a warmth to the story that makes it easy to breeze through and be moved by along the way, resulting in a vacation I wouldn't mind going on again next year. The Four Seasons Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

REVIEW The Four Seasons The Four Seasons' return offers a heartfelt, yet uneven story about a friend group moving forward in the wake of loss. 6 10 Release Date 2025 - 2026-00-00 REVIEW Network Netflix Cast Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, Erika Henningsen, Kerri Kenney, Will Forte, Marco Calvani, Jeff Brooks, Julia Lester, Alan Alda, Count Stovall, Delvin Burgos, Marie Gibeault, Ricky Robles Cruz, Isac Ivan, Jacob Buckenmyer, Lothair Eaton, Eric Elizaga, Lucia Fasano, Max Garfin, Frances Mary McKittrick, Anney Ozar, Lyman Chen, Toby Huss, Taylor Ortega Directors Robert Pulcini, Shari Springer Berman, Oz Rodriguez, Colman Domingo, Jeff Richmond, Lang Fisher Writers Dylan Morgan, John Riggi, Josh Siegal, Lang Fisher, Lisa Muse Bryant, Matt Whitaker, Tina Fey, Tracey Wigfield, Vali Chandrasekaran Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Producers Alan Alda, Marissa Bregman Creator Tina Fey, Tracey Wigfield, Lang Fisher Release Window 2025 Executive Producer David Miner, Eric Gurian, Jeff Richmond, Lang Fisher, Tina Fey, Tracey Wigfield Expand Collapse Pros & Cons





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