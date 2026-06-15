The Four Seasons Renewed for Third Season

The Four Seasons, a comedy-drama series based on the 1981 film of the same name, has been renewed for a third season. The show's creators, Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, are excited to bring a new season to life, and Netflix is thrilled to keep the vacation going.

The Four Seasons has been renewed for a third season. The first season premiered on the streaming service in 2025, while Season 2 was released earlier this year.

The show is an adaptation of the Alan Alda 1981 film of the same name, and it stars Tina Fey as Kate, Will Forte as Jack, Steve Carell as Nick, Colman Domingo as Danny, Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne, Marco Calvani as Claude, and Erika Kenningsen as Ginny. Plot details for the third season remain under wraps at this time, and no release date has been set.

Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield, the show's creators, expressed their excitement about bringing a third season to life, thanking fans for their support. Netflix's Tracey Pakosta added that it's been a joy watching the chaotic and beautiful journey of the show's characters, praising the creators' ability to blend heart and sharp humor. The streaming platform is thrilled to keep the vacation going for Season 3.

In related news, David Tennant has joined the cast of The Four Seasons, and he will be playing a new character in the third season. The show's writers have just started working on the new season, and they are excited to have Tennant on board. The addition of Tennant's character is seen as a way to bring new blood to the show's cast, which has been together for a long time.

The Four Seasons is a comedy-drama series that follows the lives of a group of lifelong friends as they navigate middle age and all its challenges





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The Four Seasons Tina Fey Lang Fisher Tracey Wigfield David Tennant

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