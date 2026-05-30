The Four Seasons Cast and Creators Reflect on Season 2 and Future

The cast and creators of The Four Seasons speak with Collider about the exciting return for Season 2, their hopes for Season 3, and their favorite Will Ferrell Saturday Night Live sketches.

Summary After that Season 1 cliffhanger, Netflix ’s sleeper hit series The Four Seasons returned to the streamer for an all-new adventure with the gang. In this interview, Tina Fey and Will Forte sit down with Collider’s Steve Weintraub to discuss the Season 2 finale, and that surprise David Tennant cameo, plus co-creator Fey’s hopes for the future of the series.

It’s been a hard year for our group of friends, so what better way to blow off some steam than to pack up for their traditional vacation? This time, the core pals took flight to Italy, where, amongst the sunshine and breathtaking scenery, they were confronted with personal blind spots and the grief of their late friend.

The series sees Fey and Forte return as Kate and Jack, as well as Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne, Colman Domingo as Danny, Marco Calvani as Claude, and Erika Henningsen as Ginny. Don’t miss the full conversation with Fey and Forte, which you can check out in the video above or the transcript below, to find out what the plans are for Season 3, the pair’s favorite Will Ferrell Saturday Night Live sketches, what it’s like for The Four Seasons’ most"comforting" scenes, and more!

And be sure to watch our interviews with writers and directors Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, and fellow cast members Kenney-Silver, Calvani, and Henningsen. Tina Fey Reveals the 'SNL' Sketch Everyone Sleeps On — And It’s Not "More Cowbell" "That's like saying 'Stairway to Heaven' for Led Zeppelin.

" COLLIDER: Do you guys have a favorite Will sketch or one that you think is underrated, one that you just want to point out? TINA FEY: I mean, I don't think we hear enough about Jacob Silj, who was his character who had “Voice Immodulation Syndrome. ” He could not contain the volume of his voice. I remember it was a privilege, I believe I got to be an update anchor welcoming Jacob Silj to the desk.

So, look that one up on YouTube. WILL FORTE: I mean, look, I love Cowbell so much, and I know that's just an obvious choice. That's like saying “Stairway to Heaven” for Led Zeppelin, but you can kind of do no wrong. I just got to see, for some reason it was on my feed, I think it was Instagram, but “Get off, Chad!

” was in there. But I loved it when he used to drive in on that on the little scooter. FEY: Robert Goulet? FORTE: No, it wasn't him.

It's the sketch where he's in the clothing store. FORTE: Yes! FEY: Oh, Jeffrey’s. FORTE: Yeah.

That makes me laugh. He's just the funniest. I agree. There's a sketch that I love.

I think it's called Mr. Tarkanian.

“I've been doing speed and cocaine all day, and I want a piece of you! ” I'm butchering it, but he's kind of funny, you know? FEY: Yeah, he's pretty funny. FORTE: Him as Harry Caray.

“It’s George Bush! ” Tina Fey Reflects on Eating Her Way Through '30 Rock' And reveals her thoughts on The Four Seasons Season 3. Enough about Will. We’re here for you guys.

So, I loved Season 2, and I'm just curious as a fan, when do you start filming Season 3? Because I'm going to need more. FEY: Oh, great. Let's see.

Let’s get all of this straight to Netflix. We would love to continue for as long as the world would have us. I do have to ask you, you're one of the creators, one of the writers, and a director. You both know how difficult food scenes are, yet this show is filled with food scenes.

FEY: It's part of the comfort. I know a lot of actors will eat their food, and some will spit out their food. Are you guys eaters or spitters? FEY: Well, I will say, I pride myself.

I think that on-camera eating is one of my only strengths as an actor. I ate so much on 30 Rock. I loved it. Also, you don't have to do acting when you're doing the eating.

You just eat. That said, I don't think I ever bit into that lobster roll because I was like, “Lobster might be dodgy. ” But generally, I did eat a bunch of ice cream on the boardwalk. FORTE: It's situational for me because if it's, like, a cheese plate and I know I’ve got to do 20 takes of it, you can't have that much cheese in your system.

But I will say this year I am training for a marathon, so I was keeping in pretty good shape for three quarters of the season, and then I mess up my leg. So, in my head, I'm like, “From here on out, I'm not going to exercise as much. I'm going to eat whatever the heck I want to,” because during the jump forward, I'd be a little puffier anyway.

So then it was the best month of my life. No regrets, eating as much Jeni's ice cream as I wanted, pizzas, and pastas. There was no carb I didn't go fully down the path for. You two play such a real relationship.

You guys are so good together. The chemistry is so great. How much are your partners in real life when you guys fight on the show, wondering, “Was that from our life? ” I'm joking around here, but you know.

FEY: My husband works on the show, and he does often say to me, “Is that supposed to be me? ” And I always say like, “Oh no, that's from so-and-so in the writers' room. ” And he's like, “That's me. ” Because this year, he was like, “That thing of talking with a little bit of an Italian accent…?

” And I go, “I don’t remember where that came from? ” He's like, “That's me. ” FORTE: Maybe I get lucky because I have nothing to do with the writing of this series. So, the only way I could out myself would be by saying something to you right now.

FEY: And you’re no fool. Tina Fey Explains the Big Finale Twist and Anne’s Romance With David Tennant "Anne's been looking for something new.

" I definitely have to ask about the end of the season. I'm asking you as one of the co-creators and writers. When did you decide that Anne was going to stay in Italy, and not just stay in Italy, but have a romantic relationship with David Tennant? FEY: We should all, at some point in our lives, have a romantic relationship with David Tennant.

I love him. At some point, we break sort of the shape of the season early, and so at some point pretty early on, we thought, “Okay, Anne's been looking for something new and something to do. Why not have her go,” as she re-embraces her adventurous self. I think then it was sort of like, “Oh, and also, what would be a fun cliffhanger?

” Because last year it was that Ginny’s pregnant. So we thought, “Oh yeah, maybe she'll meet an actual John Pierrot. ” So she does. Aren’t they cute together?

They’re so cute. Everyone told me that they shot for an hour and it was, like, electric chemistry. FEY: Yeah, it was so cute. I had to keep telling her, “Remember, you don't know him yet.

Remember, you don't know he's your love interest yet. ” Because he'd be like, “Hello,” and she’d be like, “Hi! ” But he's the sweetest. FORTE: He is awesome.

I only met him for a brief second, and I melted a little. Is that a gross word to use? FEY: Melted? No, it’s great.

English is a second language for me. I don't know. Related 'The Four Seasons' Biggest and Riskiest Twist Actually Paid Off It's shocking but still packs an emotional punch. Posts By Jennie Richardson One of the things the show deals with is something I've thought about, and I think a lot of people think about: what would it be like to move to another country?

So I am curious, have either of you really ever contemplated that, wondering, “What would it be like if I moved to Paris for three years? ” FEY: I have been lucky enough to go work in other countries for a few months or something, and it's a wonderful adventure. Usually, I end up feeling like, “Oh yeah, I'm pretty American. ” I feel like I'm really American.

At a certain point, I want, like, American basic coffee, and I like the idea of how much space there is in America. Like, I love going to the UK, but sometimes after a while… You know what it's like? Did you ever see when Meg Stalter did that bit on Colbert, and he's like, “What's it like to work in England?

” And she's like, “It's amazing, and then one day you'll be having breakfast, and you're like, ‘Get me out of here! ’” It's exactly like that. FORTE: We are so lucky to be able to do what we're doing and get an experience to see what it's like for a long chunk of time in Sydney or in Dublin. I've fallen in love with a lot of countries, but it does also make me really appreciate living here.

You're in the next season of Only Murders , which I'm also a huge fan of. What can you tease about them going to London? FEY: Well, we did the first table read yesterday. What can I tease?

FORTE: Spoilers only! FEY: I will say, the cast, the British actors who are coming, are thrilling. Amazing. I don't know if they're public yet, but the cast of characters that they're going to meet in the UK, I just saw them all on a Zoom yesterday, and I was like, “Holy moly.

” Thumbs up! The Cast Teases Season 3 Hopes as They "Manifest" a New Destination After Italy Kerri Kenney-Silver, Erika Henningsen, and Marco Calvani talk character growth, David Tennant, and pregnancy rumors. Netflix’s star-powered adult dramedy series, The Four Seasons, is finally back with eight more episodes.

After that heartbreaking Season 1 finale, we pick back up with the friend group — Kate , Jack , Anne , Danny , Claude , and Ginny — as they mourn the loss of Steve Carell’s Nick. In Season 2, after a difficult year, the crew set off for a new adventure, continuing their tradition of vacationing together. And now, Ginny’s new baby is coming along for the ride!

Still, even as they find themselves surrounded by the beautiful landscapes of Italy, soaking up the sun, they still have to confront personal blind spots and their grief over Nick. Check out the full interview in the video above, with time codes below, where Kenney-Silver, Henningsen, and Calvani discuss the potential for a Season 3, Claude’s new and improved side and if we’ll see that again, Kenney-Silver’s reaction to working opposite David Tennant this season, and why Henningsen still chose to run the New York City Marathon even after watching Season 2.

Plus, stay tuned to the end for Henningsen’s reaction to her pregnancy rumors online and to find out where this group may be headed for Season 3! The Four Seasons, Season 2, is available to stream now on Netflix. 5 10 The Four Seasons Like Follow Followed TV-MA Comedy Release Date 2025 - 2026-00-00 Network Netflix Directors Robert Pulcini, Shari Springer Berman, Oz Rodriguez, Colman Domingo, Jeff Richmond, Lang Fisher Writers Dylan Morgan, John Riggi, Josh Siegal, Lang Fisher, Lisa Muse Bryant, Matt Whitaker, Tina Fey, Tracey Wigfield, Vali Chandrasekaran Cast See All Creator Tina Fey, Tracey Wigfield, Lang Fisher Powered by Expand Collapse





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