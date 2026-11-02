The Foundry #3 Preview: Witchfinder Team Crash Lands on Novel 4

Dark Horse releases The Foundry #3 on November 4th. Chris Roberson and Christopher Mitten reunite for this Witchfinder and British Paranormal Society crossover adventure involving a crash landing and supernatural threats.

Chris Roberson and Christopher Mitten are reuniting for a new supernatural adventure in The Foundry #3, which is scheduled for release on Wednesday, November 4th, 2026. This four-issue miniseries from Dark Horse Comics brings together characters from the established Witchfinder and The British Paranormal Society universes. The team embarks on a globe-trotting journey that explores the intersection of Victorian-era investigative techniques and otherworldly phenomena.

The Foundry #3 Core Narrative and Characters

The central plot follows Queen Victoria's paranormal investigators as they crash-land into hostile territory after their airship comes under attack. The location of the crash is unknown, presenting the team with a dual threat of bizarre creatures and mysterious human settlements. The narrative forces the protagonists to determine whether the exotic wildlife or the unknown human population poses the greater immediate danger to their survival.

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Collaboration Between Writer and Artist

This series marks the second collaboration between writer Chris Roberson and artist Christopher Mitten. They previously worked together on titles such as Witchfinder and The British Paranormal Society. Their partnership is designed to deliver a story that travels across global locations while uncovering stories of civilizations that have harnessed supernatural-powered technologies. The creative duo aims to explore both the beneficial and malevolent uses of these extraordinary forces by different societies.

Supernatural Threats and Defensive Tactics

The narrative introduces photophobic shadow creatures that the team must repel using flame-based defenses. These visual elements demonstrate that the Victorian investigators occasionally employ competent survival tactics when facing supernatural entities. The preview material suggests a tactical dynamic where light serves as the primary defense mechanism against creatures that are vulnerable to illumination.

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Release Date and Publication Details

The Foundry #3 will be available to readers starting on Wednesday, November 4th, 2026. The complete story arc will span four issues. Michelle Madsen is credited for coloring, while Christopher Mitten handles the artwork and cover design. The book is written by Chris Roberson with additional contributions from Michelle Madsen.

Broader Implications for the Witchfinder Universe

This release expands the existing mythos of the Witchfinder franchise by integrating elements from The British Paranormal Society. The crossover allows for a deeper exploration of the global reach of Victorian supernatural investigations. Readers can expect the series to delve into how different cultures have interacted with and utilized paranormal technologies throughout history. This interconnected storytelling approach reinforces the shared continuity between the two previously separate comic series.