The Fortune Review: A Lottery of Lies and Countryside Intrigue on Channel 5

A review of Channel 5's new drama The Fortune, starring Eleanor Tomlinson and Matthew Lewis. The show follows a woman who inherits a fortune from a stranger and must navigate a web of secrets in a tight-knit community. Implausible yet addictive.

In the latest offering from Channel 5 , ' The Fortune ' presents a tantalizing yet wildly implausible tale of sudden wealth and familial intrigue. The series follows Amanda Blakefield, played by Eleanor Tomlinson (known for her role in Poldark), who discovers she has inherited two million pounds and a sprawling country estate from a complete stranger.

Her husband Jimmy Brent, portrayed by Matthew Lewis (famous for his role in Murder Before Evensong), is ecstatic, exclaiming, 'We must take the money! It's like winning the lottery!

' But Amanda is more cautious, especially since she and Jimmy never even play the lottery. The plot thickens as Amanda tries to uncover the connection between herself and her mysterious benefactor, only to encounter a wall of silence from the tight-lipped local community. With a stellar cast including Rebecca Front, Paula Wilcox, Stephen Tomkinson, Nina Wadia, and Denis Lawson, the show balances between gripping drama and over-the-top melodrama.

The narrative takes several turns that test the viewer's suspension of disbelief. One notable plot device involves Amanda's mother, played by Paula Wilcox, who suffers from dementia. This conveniently prevents her from answering the probing questions that could unravel the mystery early on. When Amanda begins digging into the backstory, she is warned by the pub landlord, 'We're a tight little community, we all look out for each other.

' This classic line reinforces the insular nature of the village, but it also feels like a well-worn trope. Despite these clichés, the show manages to maintain a compelling momentum. The first two episodes, out of four, are so engaging that it's hard to stop watching. The series might not be the most original or grounded, but it knows how to keep the audience hooked.

The Fortune airs on consecutive nights, Tuesday and Wednesday, on Channel 5 and is also available for streaming. It fits squarely within the network's tradition of overwrought but addictive dramas. While the plot may border on the absurd, the performances are solid, and the production values are high. The show benefits from beautiful countryside shots and a sense of menace lurking beneath the surface.

It is a guilty pleasure that embraces its implausibility with a wink. Viewers looking for a light-hearted mystery with a touch of class and a lot of charm will find The Fortune an enjoyable escape. As for me, after watching it, I bought a ticket for the Euromillions. You never know





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The Fortune Channel 5 TV Drama Eleanor Tomlinson Matthew Lewis

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