The Forgotten Temperament: Hyperthymia

An overlooked mood temperament may help distinguish healthy confidence from personality pathology.

Hyperthymic temperament may be mistaken for narcissistic personality disorder. Much of the credit belongs to my friend and colleague, psychiatrist Nassir Ghaemi of Tufts University and Harvard Medical School.

Through our many conversations about mood disorders, bipolar illness, and. Far fewer are familiar with the idea that some people possess enduring, biologically based mood styles that exist between health and illness. These affective temperaments were first described by Emil Kraepelin more than a century ago and later elaborated by Hagop Akiskal and his colleagues. They include depressive, cyclothymic, irritable,, and hyperthymic temperaments.

In fact, up to 20 percent of the general population has a marked affective temperament . , and enthusiastic about life. They often require less sleep than average , possess considerable stamina, and seem perpetually driven toward new projects and experiences.

Many areand highly successful. Some of history's most accomplished leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators may well have possessed hyperthymic traits . Importantly, hyperthymia is not the same thing as mania. Hyperthymic individuals are not necessarily ill.

Rather, they occupy a position on the affective spectrum between euthymia andincludes a number of personality disorders and symptom-based syndromes, it has made little room for enduring affective temperaments. As a result, many clinicians receive relatively little training in recognizing them. Some have never heard of them. At first glance, the confusion is understandable.

Both hyperthymic and narcissistic individuals may appear highly self-confident. Both may be ambitious, socially, and willing to take risks. Both may enjoy attention, crave stimulation, and possess a strong sense of personal capability. There are, however, important differences.regulation, chronic interpersonal difficulties, and reliance on defensive forms of grandiosity.

The confidence of narcissistic individuals is more fragile than it may appear and depends heavily on admiration from others. Hyperthymic confidence, in contrast, emerges from a biologically rooted mood style characterized by high energy, optimism, and activation. Hyperthymic individuals typically display other mood-spectrum features as well, including reduced need for sleep, increasedis often accompanied by stable relationships, consistent occupational functioning, and an absence of the severe interpersonal dysfunction commonly associated with personality pathology.

In other words, not every confident person is narcissistic. In fact, narcissistic patients lack self-confidence and seek to compensate for it defensively. This point may seem obvious, but we live in a cultural moment in which the label"narcissist" is applied with remarkable frequency. Popular discussions often equate self-confidence, ambition, or charisma with pathological narcissism .

Such assumptions can obscure important differences between temperament, personality style, and psychiatric illness. Mood temperament occupies a middle ground between normal personality and major psychiatric illness. It helps explain why some people seem naturally optimistic while others are chronically melancholic, and why some thrive on stimulation while others seek predictability and routine.

These temperaments are genetically and biologically related to manic-depressive illness; they run in families with depression and For clinicians, greater awareness of hyperthymia may improve diagnostic accuracy and inform treatment. For patients, it may provide a more nuanced understanding of longstanding patterns of behavior. While most hyperthymic patients do not require treatment, hyperthymia does predispose to major mood episodes , and sometimes hyperthymic patients can get into trouble due to their impulsivity.

Low-dose lithium has been proposed as an effective treatment strategy. Although temperament played a central role in classical psychiatry, it unfortunately receives relatively little attention in contemporary psychiatric nosology. Greater consideration of these enduring affective styles may enrich our understanding of both personality and mood disorders and help bridge the gap between biological and psychodynamic traditions. There was a problem adding your email address.

Please try again.is an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine and Adjunct Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Tufts University School of Medicine. Self Tests are all about you. Are you outgoing or introverted? Are you a narcissist?

Does perfectionism hold you back? Find out the answers to these questions and more with Psychology Today.





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