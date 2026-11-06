The Forgotten Swamp Thing Cartoon and Its Unforgettable Theme Song

A look back at the obscure 1990 Swamp Thing animated series, its live-action counterpart, its toy line, and the parody theme song that became its most memorable element.

Swamp Thing was an unlikely candidate for an animated series, or for anything remotely aimed at children, from the moment he first appeared in 1972.

Born as a horror story from DC Comics, the tales of the Avatar of the Green became hugely popular during the 1980s, especially after Alan Moore took over the project and sank his teeth into it. Yet somehow, along the way, the character found himself in an unexpected new iteration as a cartoon star in one of DC's oddest and most forgotten comic book adaptations for kids.

Also read Florida man springs to action to help rescue elderly neighbors as rising floodwaters swamp homes

The horror comic aimed at mature readers was going to get a Saturday morning cartoon. As the 1990s took hold, DC was looking for a foothold in the contemporary cartoon market with something different. The previous two decades had been dominated by the Justice League and its core members Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, but that formula, along with the look of those shows, had grown stale.

It was time for a change, and DC placed its bets on something completely different. Swamp Thing was positioned as a hero for the nineties, one who was environmentally conscious and backed by merchandising deals that were expected to benefit everyone involved. Unfortunately, the grass proved greener on the other side, and the show never took root.

Advertisement

Swamp Thing TV Show Debut Details

Only one element stands out as a rose among the weeds, and it is probably the only thing anyone remembers from this obscure toon. Swamp Thing debuted on the Fox Network on Halloween Day in 1990, filling its afternoon block just in time for kids to go trick or treating. The episode was fast-paced, filling in Alec Holland's origin story while introducing Swampy's rugged friends and hip teen allies, along with the villainous Anton Arcane and his Un-Men.

If it felt like a toy commercial, that is because it was one: the action figure line and NES game were already on store shelves, with other merchandise lagging close behind. Every episode tried to cram an environmental message into its action, just like many cartoons of the era. While the animated series was trying to make a name for itself, a live-action version was airing at the same time on the USA Network.

Live Action Swamp Thing Comparison

Running for 72 episodes across three seasons, this version did a better job honoring the comic's horror roots, with Swamp Thing facing mutants, voodoo priests, ghosts and other supernatural beings. It became one of the cable channel's highest rated self-produced shows during its initial run, accomplishing what the cartoon adaptation had failed to do.

However, the animated series did have one thing none of its counterparts could match: a kick-ass and unintentionally hilarious theme song. There were few memorable moments or greatest hits in the animated series. The animation was fine, the voice acting did the job, and it had a far better toy line from Kenner than it deserved, since no true fan is complete without the glow in the dark figure.

Unforgettable Swamp Thing Theme Song

Still, ask anyone to quote the show and you will be met with silence. Ask someone to sing the theme, though, and the response is very different. In an era full of sweet licks and killer jams for animated openings, the show went in a slightly different musical direction. In a truly unexpected but inspired choice, Swampy's theme was a parody of The Troggs' 1966 chart-topping hit Wild Thing.

Advertisement

Anyone whose parents forced them to listen to the oldies station on car rides will instantly recognize the opening guitar riff, and the song is great on its own merits. Adding a muscle-bound plant monster made it stand above everything else and caught the attention of channel-hopping kids.

The lyrics spelled out the whole show in sixty rocking seconds, reminding viewers that Swamp Thing was amazing and fought for the earth to protect it from everything nasty, all told with fewer than 20 unique words. From a minimalist perspective, that is an astonishing feat, and combined with this unusual musical choice, it made for a distinct and very catchy opening. Sadly, the show peaked with its theme song and went downhill once the opening credits finished.

For better or worse, the animated adventures lasted only a single season, if you can call five episodes a season. At the time of its initial release, no syndicators wanted to pick it up beyond the limited scope of its launch. The series bounced between lesser channels until it disappeared into obscurity for years, remembered only as something like a mushroom-induced fever dream.

Thirty years later, the series can be seen on streaming platforms such as Pluto and Tubi, free services hungry for content that are happy to have something with the DC label attached. As for Swamp Thing's TV career, another attempt was made to reach the live-action market in 2019 with a short-lived CW series, which was cancelled after its first episode.