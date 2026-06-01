The Forgotten History of He-Man's Creation

The story of He-Man's creation is a fascinating one, filled with missed opportunities, creative decisions, and a dash of luck. From Mattel's initial hesitation to Kenner's gamble, to the birth of a new franchise, this is the untold story of how He-Man became a household name.

When George Lucas started pitching the merchandising rights for the movie Star Wars , the management at Mattel decided to pass on the opportunity to make action figures.

A small Cincinnati company called Kenner's subsequent gamble on Lucas paid off big time, leaving Mattel hunting for a fantastical behemoth of its own. Toys based on Battlestar Galactica, Flash Gordon, and Clash of the Titans had all failed to set the world alight, so Mattel opted for a different approach. What if, instead of piggybacking an existing intellectual property, the manufacturer created one of its own?

In the less enlightened early '80s, anything involving action, space, or vehicles was generally labelled as a toy for boys. And, after extensive market research, Mattel execs deduced that this target audience liked the idea of oversized male heroes flaunting their power over other people. Something in the (quite literal) mold of Frank Frazetta's classic Conan the Barbarian artwork seemed to fit the bill.

Various people at Mattel were involved in - and have since claimed credit for - He-Man's genesis. He was clearly a departure from Kenner's Star Wars range, the most successful action figures of the era. As well as being nearly two inches taller, He-Man had a blond bob and a musclebound physique that would make even the most hardcore of bodybuilders feel inadequate.

He was immortalized in a perpetual full-body muscle flex, and bore the grimace of a guy who really, really wants to pick a fight. He also loved to flash a bit of flesh - check out that bold combo of chest-plate and weird fluffy trunks. Bone-faced bad guy Skeletor also had the physique of a guy who could bench press a horse. Even He-Man's mild-mannered weakling alter-ego, Prince Adam, looked like he wanted to rip someone's head off.

Man-at-Arms and Stratos; the morally ambiguous Zodac; and a couple of Skeletor's henchmen, Beast Man and Mer-Man, were also part of the initial lineup. He-Man was also given a giant tiger to ride, though that was as much a happy accident as a radical creative decision. Basically, MOTU's brain trust ran out of development money while thinking up a vehicle for their hero, so they instead repurposed a tiger from Mattel's Big Jim range.

Because Big Jim was scaled a few inches bigger than He-Man, Battle Cat looked intimidatingly large alongside Masters of the Universe figures. But with few obvious traits shared between them - aside from those pneumatic physiques - Masters of the Universe remained a tricky sell. Unlike Star Wars or most other popular toy lines, these characters had been created without any pre-existing intellectual property to piggyback off.

To counter their concerns, some quick thinking from Mattel's creative team led to mini-comics being packaged with every toy. Although these stories provided some backstory for the characters, they did not describe the He-Man '80s kids would soon come to know and love. Instead, they were darker, high-fantasy tales of a wandering, Conan-esque barbarian, whose Power Sword had the ability to unlock the secrets of Castle Grayskull - it was combined with Skeletor's equivalent weapon.

Soon after the first toys launched, Mattel hired writer Michael Halperin to create a bible of franchise lore. The company also teamed up with DC Comics to launch a mini-series that debuted several key elements of Eternian mythology, most notably the fact that He-Man was the alter-ego of playboy prince Adam.

One plot point that hasn't survived into subsequent iterations saw He-Man teaming up with Superman - arguably his closest rival for the title of most powerful man in the universe - in a crossover that's long since been jettisoned from regular canon. It was on TV, however, that He-Man and his fellow Masters of the Universe would truly live up to the franchise's hubristic sobriquet.

When President Ronald Reagan entered the White House in 1981, he appointed one of his Republican allies to run the Federal Communications Commission. Mark S Fowler quickly loosened regulations that had previously restricted kids' programming based on toys, and Masters of the Universe was in the right place at the right time to capitalize





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He-Man Masters Of The Universe Mattel Kenner Star Wars George Lucas

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