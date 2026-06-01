The Forgotten Franchise: Why Pretty Little Liars Remains Underrated

Pretty Little Liars, a teen drama series that lasted for 160 episodes across seven seasons, has been all but forgotten less than a decade after the original show's finale. Despite its massive success and influence on the genre, the franchise remains wildly underrated among teen shows of the 2010s.

Despite its massive success and influence on the teen drama genre, the iconic teen franchise Pretty Little Liars has been all but forgotten less than a decade after the original show's finale.

The show, which lasted for 160 episodes across seven seasons, spawned not one, not two, but three separate spinoff shows. The series, which was loosely based on the novel series of the same name by The Lying Game author Sara Shepard, revolved around a quartet of young former friends with a dark shared secret.

The show's unique blend of the small-town murder mystery of Twin Peaks and the clique-based teen drama of Gossip Girl made it a massive mainstream success, and TV creators immediately took notice. However, the popularity of the Pretty Little Liars formula, which blended fast-paced teen relationship drama with a darker mystery storyline, ultimately proved to be the franchise's undoing.

The show's influence can still be seen in many live-action YA mystery shows that have been produced in the years since, including Riverdale, Cruel Summer, and One of Us Is Lying. Despite its impact on the genre, Pretty Little Liars remains wildly underrated among teen shows of the 2010s





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Pretty Little Liars Teen Drama Mystery TV Franchise Underrated

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