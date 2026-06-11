The Forgotten Al-Qaeda Plot to Attack the 1998 World Cup

A detailed look at Osama Bin Laden's failed attempt to target the England and US teams and a French nuclear power plant during the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

During the 1998 World Cup , the United States national team resided at the historic Chateau de Pizay, located deep within the heart of the French wine country.

While the players were focused on their performance in Group F, they were subjected to a peculiar rule: they were strictly forbidden from venturing into the tree line behind the estate. Brian McBride, a former striker for the USA, recalls being told that a military regiment was sleeping in the area. At the time, the players viewed this as a sign of exceptional security, unaware that they were actually the targets of a sophisticated and deadly conspiracy.

It took decades for the full extent of the danger to emerge, with many players remaining in the dark until investigative reporting brought the details of an Al-Qaeda terror plot to light. The master plan, orchestrated by Osama Bin Laden, was far more ambitious than a simple attack on athletes. Bin Laden envisioned a series of coordinated strikes scheduled for June 15, 1998, intended to cause maximum global visibility and devastation.

The targets included the English and American national teams, the US Embassy in Paris, and the US consulate in Marseille. Most alarmingly, the plot involved a cell in Poitiers that intended to hijack a flight and crash it into the Civaux Nuclear Power Plant in western France, with the goal of triggering a nuclear catastrophe comparable to the Chernobyl disaster.

This terrifying strategy was detailed in the book Terror on the Pitch, revealing the involvement of the Armed Islamic Group from Algeria and various sleeper cells. Bin Laden's personal interest in soccer played a significant role in the selection of targets. Rumors suggest he was a fan of Arsenal, having attended matches in London during the mid-1990s. He meticulously identified specific players who would attract the most attention from the global audience.

In a letter from December 1997, his disciples noted that the Sheikh had his eye on rising stars like David Beckham and Michael Owen, recognizing that hundreds of millions of people would be watching the tournament on television. The goal was to utilize the world's most popular sporting event as a stage for a massacre that would resonate across the planet.

Fortunately, the massacre was prevented just weeks before it could be executed, largely due to the efforts of a double agent and a massive police operation. However, the failure of the World Cup plot did not signal the end of Al-Qaeda's ambitions. Just fifty-three days after the match between England and Tunisia, terrorist bombs were detonated at US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing over 220 people.

This event served as a precursor to the escalation of violence that eventually led to the September 11 attacks in 2001. Many of the figures involved in the 1998 tournament, including former England manager Glenn Hoddle and players like Darren Anderton and Michael Owen, only learned the specific details of the plot years later, expressing shock at the reality that Bin Laden had intended to blow up the England team's bench.

The legacy of these security scares continues to cast a shadow over major sporting events. Marcelo Balboa recalled similar threats during a match against Belgium prior to the 1998 tournament, where police raided an apartment to stop a plot to kidnap the US team bus. Even the 2002 World Cup in South Korea saw emergency evacuations and State Department interventions.

As the world prepares for future tournaments, security experts like Bill Rathburn, who managed security at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, warn that the intersection of global sports and geopolitical conflict remains a high-risk environment, as sleeper cells may see these events as prime opportunities for attack





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Al-Qaeda 1998 World Cup Osama Bin Laden Terrorism Sports Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Are US visa hurdles undermining the 2026 World Cup?US denies visas to 13 Iranian delegation members and detains Iraqi striker Aymen Hussein, raising concerns ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Read more »

2026 World Cup: How to watch all 104 World Cup gamesThe showcase tournament will be broadcast on multiple services and platforms as well as languages, so here’s some guidance.

Read more »

70% of the world’s footballs – including 2026 World Cup balls come from this cityAround 40 million balls are exported from the country each year.

Read more »

Starbucks kicks into World Cup 2026 with return of ‘Bearista’ cup and other limited-edition giveawaysStarbucks is kicking off World Cup 2026 by causing another stir with a twist on its adorable, but pricey, “Bearista” cup.

Read more »