The Ford Expedition Meets Overlanding in This Cool SUV

This overlanding SUV is just a concept for now, but don’t be surprised if it becomes more.

When someone says the words “family camping trip,” most people probably imagine an escape from the daily grind at a KOA or state park. Tremor: Project Overland imagines a family camping trip as a much bigger adventure—one that takes you far beyond the well-traveled path.

The new concept modifies Ford’s full-size, three-row SUV into a bona fide overlanding rig with a lifted suspension, a winch, and a rooftop tent. Project Overland was built for Ford by Fox Factory Vehicles, so naturally it features a Fox 2.0 Performance Series coilover suspension that lofts the Expedition Tremor an extra two inches, giving it more than a foot of ground clearance.

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It rolls on 34-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires wrapped around 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels borrowed from the F-150 Raptor R. For gnarly situations where those tires can’t provide enough grip, there’s a pair of ARB Tred Pro traction boards mounted to a Yakima LockNLoad roof platform and a Warn winch integrated into the modular bumper borrowed from the Ford F-150 Tremor. Fox Factory Vehicles upgraded the intercooler to make room for the winch and ensure that the Expedition’s twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 gets the cool air it craves.

Raptor-inspired running boards and underbody skid plates carry over from the production Expedition Tremor. When it’s time to stop for the day, Project Overland makes camp with a Yakima SkyRise HD three-person rooftop tent, an OverNOut awning, and funky side curtains that shield the open clamshell tailgate from wind and rain. DC scene lights and Rigid Phoenix ditch and roof lights can light up the most remote campsite like it’s a Walmart parking lot.

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They’re controlled via an overhead auxiliary switch panel borrowed from the F-150 Tremor. Unique leather-trimmed front seats and exterior graphics lean into the Tremor aesthetic with Electric Spice orange accents.

For now, Project Overland is just a one-off special project, but it probably wasn’t an accident when Expedition brand manager Stephanie Simon said, ”It’s notSo, don’t be surprised if an Expedition similar to this one eventually shows up in the Ford Custom Garage, a program launched earlier this to develop parts packages and turnkey vehicles using the Ford accessories and performance parts catalogs. After all, many of the Project Overland components are already available at your local Ford dealership’s parts counter.

While you can’t yet buy a Project Overland package or complete vehicle, you can see it in person November 20-29 at the 2026 L.A. auto show. Get the newest car reviews, hottest auto news, and expert analysis of the latest trends delivered straight to your inbox!

I fell in love with car magazines during sixth-grade silent reading time and soon realized that the editors were being paid to drive a never-ending parade of new cars and write stories about their experiences. Could any job be better? The answer was obvious to 11-year-old me. By the time I reached high school, becoming an automotive journalist wasn’t just a distant dream, it was a goal.

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I joined the school newspaper and weaseled my way into media days at the Detroit auto show. With a new driver’s license in my wallet, I cold-called MotorTrend’s Detroit editor, who graciously agreed to an informational interview and then gave me the advice that set me on the path to where I am today. Get an engineering degree and learn to write, he said, and everything else would fall into place.

I left nothing to chance and majored in both mechanical engineering and journalism at Michigan State, where a J-school prof warned I’d become a “one-note writer” if I kept turning in stories about cars for every assignment. That sounded just fine by me, so I talked my way into GM’s Lansing Grand River Assembly plant for my next story. My child-like obsession with cars started to pay off soon after.

In 2007, I won an essay contest to fly to the Frankfurt auto show and drive the Saturn Astra with some of the same writers I had been reading since sixth grade. Winning that contest launched my career. I wrote for Jalopnik and Edmunds, interned at Automobile, finished school, and turned down an engineering job with Honda for full-time employment with Automobile.

In the years since, I’ve written for Car and Driver, The New York Times, and now, coming full circle, MotorTrend. It has been a dream. A big chunk of this job is exactly what it looks like: playing with cars. I’m happiest when the work involves affordable sporty hatchbacks, expensive sports cars, manual transmissions, or any technology that requires I learn something to understand how it works, but I’m not picky. If it moves under its own power, I’ll drive it.