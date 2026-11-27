Philly has now won four of the past five games and six of nine. The win moved them to 5-5-3 at home and 10-12-6 overall.

The Flyers did not play at home on Black Friday last season but made up for it this year. There was scoring, there were saves, and there was, of course, drama.

While it’s never a dull day for the Flyers, the important thing is they got back in the win column with a 5-2 victory against the NHL’s worst team, the Vancouver Canucks. Philly has now won four of the past five games and six of nine. The win moved them to 5-5-3 at home and 10-12-6 overall.

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Personnel decisions Originally scheduled to hold his pregame availability at 12:45 p.m., word came down just after noon that coach Rick Tocchet would not speak until 1:15 p.m. At 12:55 p.m., a tweet from Sportnet’s Elliott Friedman said that “there is word Matvei Michkov won’t play vs Vancouver this afternoon due to a violation of team rules. ” Tocchet didn’t speak until 1:34 p.m., after the Flyers released a statement from governor Dan Hilferty that said: “Due to an internal team matter, forward Matvei Michkov will not be in the lineup.