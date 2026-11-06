The flaws in Xavier Becerra’s first new tax proposal

Hopefully, the Department of Finance will satisfactorily answer these questions before the new governor imposes yet another job-destroying tax.

California Democratic gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra holds a t-shirt at an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif. “Some of California’s largest and most profitable corporations pay wages so low that their workers qualify for taxpayer-funded Medi-Cal, effectively subsidizing their labor costs with public money while putting competitors that do the right thing at a disadvantage.

… This year’s state budget laid the foundation for this fight through the Fair Share from Big Corporations Act, directing the Department of Finance to bring forward options by March 2027. If I have the honor of serving as governor, I would look forward to working with the legislature to turn that groundwork into a real, enforceable policy.

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I will pursue a fee on large employers who do not offer health coverage to their low-wage workers who qualify for Medi-Cal, so corporations that shift their healthcare costs onto taxpayers pay their fair share. ”So full-time minimum-wage workers generally do not qualify for Medi-Cal. And, if they work for larger employers, these employees normally have access to company-sponsored health insurance.

Under the Affordable Care Act,requires the Department of Finance to propose a fee on employers with at least 250 workers whose Medi-Cal-enrolled employees are not offered insurance. Given the already-existing federal mandate, the Fair Share “contributions” will likely apply mainly to part-time employees. While some employers cap their workers’ hours to avoid the federal mandate, many part-timers choose to work fewer hours because of school, family obligations, or a preference for leisure.

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Should employers be obliged to pay extra in these cases? And if the state imposes a significant new tax for employing part-time workers, might employers simply eliminate their jobs? The figures advocates cite in support of this new tax are also stale and open to debate.

For example, aestimated that 3.6 million employed Californians were on Medi-Cal, at a cost of $36 billion annually, but relied on older health survey data and late-2025 enrollment figures. Total Medi-Cal enrollment has since fallen from about 14.5 million to.

And the latest 2025 California Health Interview Survey found that roughly 74% of Medi-Cal recipients working at least 30 hours a week for private employers with more than 50 workers said they were offered employer insurance and were eligible for it. UC Berkeley’s $36 billion cost figure includes federal dollars and does not represent what California would save if employers offered coverage.net revenue of just $88.6 million in fiscal 2029, nearly 40% below the original estimate.

California’s population is roughly quadruple that of New Jersey, suggesting expected revenue of well below $1 billion per year from a similar charge. Before charging employers anything, the incoming Becerra administration should determine how many workers at targeted firms are actually denied affordable coverage, how many qualify for Medi-Cal at their current earnings, and how much an employer offer of insurance would actually save the state.

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Hopefully, the Department of Finance will satisfactorily answer these questions before the new governor imposes yet another job-destroying tax.