Wally West confronts the Justice League over his use of Flashes of Insight, highlighting Aquaman's unique underwater racing speed and the arrival of Professor Ala Kazam.

DC Comics writer Ryan North utilized a recent story arc in The Flash series to showcase an unexpected dynamic between the speedster Wally West and his teammate Arthur Curry. While the Justice League mobilized to stop Wally from using his controversial new precognitive ability, the conflict highlighted not just Wally's speed, but also the surprising athletic capabilities of the King of Atlantis.

Wally West Precognition Controversy

Wally West, recognized as the current Flash in the DC Universe, developed a new power during his run with writer Ryan North known as Flashes of Insight. This ability allows him to perceive future events with terrifying clarity. However, the application of this power has drawn significant criticism because Wally has arrested individuals before they have actually committed crimes. This preemptive justice has sparked intense debate within the superhero community regarding civil liberties and the ethics of preventing potential felonies.

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Green Arrow led the confrontation against Wally, gathering the Justice League to intervene. The team included Diana Prince, who is described as a divine Amazon, and the Martian Manhunter, whose many abilities pose a serious threat. Superman Jon Kent was also present, armed with a specialized power-stopping arrow. The conflict escalated into a physical battle as the League sought to neutralize Wally's ability to manipulate time and law.

Aquaman Surprising Underwater Speed

During the engagement, Wally West analyzed his opponents while running circles around them. He noted that Diana, Martian Manhunter, and Green Arrow were dangerous in their own right. However, Wally directed specific praise toward Arthur Curry, the Aquaman who has recently been elevated to god-level status. Wally complimented Curry on a trait rarely associated with the character: his exceptional speed.

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Wally pointed out that Arthur Curry possesses the ability to control water and marine life, noting his relief that these powers were not currently being utilized against him. More importantly, Wally revealed that Aquaman once raced Barry Allen, the previous Flash, and they finished in a tie. This historic race took place underwater, a medium where Barry Allen would typically have the advantage. Wally remarked that a less secure speedster might worry that his super-speed is not as unique as he believed.

Despite the tie in the water, Wally explained that the current battle took place on land, giving him a distinct advantage. The Flash continued to outmaneuver his teammates, using the distraction to neutralize Green Arrow's power-stopping arrow. This tactical move ensured that when Jon Kent fired the arrow, it had no effect on Wally's speed, allowing the hero to evade capture temporarily.

Professor Ala Kazam Intervention

As Wally appeared poised to use his Flashes of Insight to reshape events, a new character emerged from the future named Professor Ala Kazam. Her appearance marked a sudden turning point in the battle, as she arrived specifically to ensure that Wally's reign of terror would end. This intervention prevented the Flash from executing his planned precognitive strategies against the Justice League.

Fans of DC Comics may recognize the name Professor Ala Kazam as a playful reference to the villain Abra Kadabra. Abra Kadabra is a future villain who traveled back in time to become a famous magician. The similarity in names suggests a potential connection, possibly indicating that Ala Kazam was an apprentice who took over the mantle after Wally began disrupting the timeline.

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The motivations of Professor Ala Kazam remain ambiguous. Although she claims to be on the side of the Justice League, her actions mirror those of a villain who believes they are acting for the greater good. Whether she is a righteous protector of the timeline or a deluded antagonist remains unclear. Her arrival ensures that the status quo is preserved, at least for the moment, in the ongoing conflict involving the Flash and his teammates.