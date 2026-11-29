The Flash #39 features Wally West joking about a weird Superman ability, showcasing the comic's deep history and current plot involving brain damage.

DC Comics fans typically associate Superman with iconic abilities such as superhuman strength, laser vision, and flight. However, a recent storyline in The Flash #39, written by Ryan North, revisits one of the most bizarre moments in Kal-El's history. The issue highlights a period when Superman possessed the unusual power to shoot miniature versions of himself from his hands.

The Mini-Superman Origin Story

In Superman #125, the Man of Steel temporarily lost his standard powers. In their place, he gained the ability to create small clones of himself. These miniature Supermen were deployed to stop criminals, protect the Eiffel Tower, and even melt an iceberg. The strange event lasted only eight pages but left the character deeply confused about the nature of his powers.

Also read Eagles Defeat Cowboys 39-38 Behind Joe Milton's Historic Performance

Wally West References Odd Comic History

Wally West, The Flash, brings this obscure detail into the spotlight during a confrontation with members of the Justice League. The battle includes Superman's son, Jonathan Kent, who is depicted before his Tomorrow Man era. Wally lists the threats he faces, noting that Jon possesses freeze breath, heat vision, and lightning generation.

Flash Claims Victory Over Jon Kent

Wally West explicitly contrasts his son's power with his own limitations at that specific time. He states that his father could only shoot tiny Supermen from his hands. Wally declares this a victory for himself, emphasizing his ability to handle opponents who lack such unconventional abilities. This reference demonstrates the writer's thorough knowledge of DC Comics lore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flash Faces Serious Health Consequences

The lighthearted joke is immediately followed by serious stakes for Wally West. Wormholes in his brain are causing physical tolls, including dizziness and irrational behavior. The damage threatens to kill him if he continues to use the Speed Force nonstop. Professor Ala Kazam arrives to stop what she describes as a reign of terror.

Ala Kazam Intervenes in the Battle

Professor Ala Kazam claims to have traveled from the future to prevent further harm. Her intervention gives the Justice League time to examine Wally's brain damage. The issue concludes with the team hoping to repair the neurological injuries. Wally's flashes of insight have proven to be a curse rather than a gift for the speedster.