The five things we learned from Giants’ Week 9 win: The trade deadline priority is clear

Here are some tidbits coming out of the Giants’ win over the Eagles ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Devin Singletary of the New York Giants is tackled by Jeremiah Trotter Jr. of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, in Philadelphia. , providing further separation from first place and last place in the NFC East.

— It makes sense for them to look to add help at defensive tackle and running back with the trade deadline arriving at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Dealing for a running back is the eye-catching scenario and trying to pick up an interior run-stopper is the more meat-and-potatoes approach. When D.J Reader is off the field, the run defense suffers mightily. When both he and Shelby Harris are not on the field, it’s even worse.

Also read Eagles vs. Giants predictions for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season

The Giants would like to upgrade the spot belonging to Darius Alexander and rookie Bobby Jamison-Travis, who do not do enough as run-stoppers. This is more of an issue than adding to the running back room. Yes, it looked dismal in Philly, with Devin Singletary on 21 carries gaining only 31 yards. Singletary is the third-string running back, starting becauseand Tyrone Tracy is on injured reserve.

Skattebo has a chance to play Thursday night against the Commanders after his best outing of the season against the Texans. Tracy will miss the next three games but he should be ready to return after that.is certainly an attractive idea but the Colts have been reluctant to trade him and the Giants’ offer — a second-round pick in 2027 and fifth-round pick in 2028 — was rejected.

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The Giants with Skattebo, Tracy and Singletary can figure out a way to at least have a respectable rushing attack. New York Giants defensive tackle DJ Reader reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, in Philadelphia. — John Harbaugh is adept at the podium and there are rarely any topics he refrains from discussing, as long as the subject matter has nothing to do with giving away any sort of competitive advantage.

Last week, though, Harbaugh, had no interest in talking about the 13-game losing streak at Lincoln Financial Field. He had nothing whatsoever to do with the streak, which started in 2013, when Harbaugh was in Year No. 6 of his 18-year run as the Ravens’ head coach.

All that losing in Philly did resonate with some of the players who have been with the Giants the past few years but Harbaugh was not about to analyze something he was not on the scene to experience. After the game, though, he admitted “I think it’s a crazy deal’’ and admitted that losing streak was something that was unseen but felt.

“I think it’s hovering is probably a good word for it,’’ he said. “You can’t concern yourself with it as far as getting ready for the game, but now it’s over. ” Yeah, now it’s over. This is yet another reason why the Giants brought Harbaugh in — to escape the bad vibes.