This article discusses the five popular 'cures' for a failing relationship and why they often backfire. It emphasizes the importance of addressing problems early, seeking individual therapy, and communicating openly and honestly.

When a relationship starts to fall apart, the urge to do something - anything - is strong. Trouble is, what people think will save their relationship often becomes the final nail in the coffin because most of the popular 'cures' are merely comfort blankets.

Here, the five things people reach for when a relationship is on the rocks - and why they almost never work. Couple's therapy, having a baby, the make-or-break holiday, talking about problems when they first happen, and saying what you really want and need





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Relationship Advice Cures For A Failing Relationship Couples Therapy Having A Baby Make-Or-Break Holiday Talking About Problems When They First Happen Saying What You Really Want And Need

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