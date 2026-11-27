Donald Trump doesn’t need to wait for a breakthrough in Ukraine to find out whether Putin truly wants peace in Europe.

After President Donald Trump hosted NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, the two men issued a joint statement stressing the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that “intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the war.

” On Thursday, Trump went further. He wrote on Truth Social that in China last week he had urged Vladimir Putin to “pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe. ” Trump has spent much of his second term trying, so far without success, to settle the hardest questions of the war in Ukraine: who keeps which land, and who guarantees the security afterward. He has insisted repeatedly, and still does, that Putin wants peace.

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But whether Putin will stop menacing countries with which Russia is not formally at war is a much simpler question than those to resolve the Ukraine crisis, and could be answered immediately. It also bears more directly on American security. Any peace in Ukraine will rest on the credibility of Russian promises and Western guarantees. Poland already holds the strongest guarantee the West can offer—NATO membership—and yet last week, three Russian cruise missiles landed on its soil.