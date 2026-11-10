The First Snow of Fraggle Rock Holiday Special Features Nicole Scherzinger

The Fraggles return in a festive musical holiday special, with Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger making an appearance and a first song now available to watch.

The Fraggles are back in a festive new musical holiday special titled The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, and the production has brought in Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger for the sleigh ride. The special centers on Wembley, who is named Spirit Captain and tasked with spreading holiday cheer throughout Fraggle Rock. A first song from the special, titled 'Can You Feel It', is now available to watch as a preview.

The holiday cheer begins to fade when the Fraggles unknowingly take a snow globe from Doc's workshop. That mistake sets up a mistletoe mishap, and the special's storyline follows the characters as they work to fix it. The full resolution is set to arrive next month, according to the special's announcement.

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Nicole Scherzinger Joins The First Snow Special

Nicole Scherzinger makes an appearance in The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, arriving the year after she took home best actress in a musical at the 2025 Tony Awards. Her Tony recognition came for her performance in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical.

Scherzinger originated the role on London's West End, where her performance also earned her an Olivier Award. Her casting in a children's holiday special places her work in a very different setting from the stage productions that brought her major awards recognition.

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Scherzinger also reunited with two of her Pussycat Dolls bandmates earlier this year for the PCD Forever Tour. The tour kicked off in June and concluded with shows across Europe and Brazil, a busy year that runs alongside her television appearance in the Fraggle Rock special.

Production Team Behind The First Snow Special

The special is executive produced by Lisa Henson, Halle Stanford, John Tartaglia, Matt Fusfeld, Alex Cuthbertson, Arnon Milchan and Yariv Milchan. Each of these executive producers oversees the broader direction of the holiday production.

Dave Goelz and Karen Prell serve as co-executive producers, while Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. is credited as executive music producer. His role places the Recording Academy's leadership directly in the music behind the holiday special.

The special was written by Matt Fusfeld and Alex Cuthbertson, produced by Chris Plourde, and co-produced by Tim O'Brien. John Tartaglia directed the special, guiding the creative team that brings the Fraggles' snowy holiday story to the screen.

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What Viewers Can Expect Next Month

The mistletoe mishap will be resolved in the special, which the announcement says arrives next month. Viewers who want to see how the Fraggles repair the situation will need to wait for the full broadcast.

The plot depends on Wembley's job as Spirit Captain, since the holiday spirit fades once the snow globe leaves Doc's workshop. The Fraggles took the snow globe without knowing its importance, so the story turns on how they respond once the consequences become clear.