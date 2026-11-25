Watch Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV. This film challenges the long-held belief that America's first Thanksgiving was held in Plymouth, Mass.

The First Official Thanksgiving" tells the story of what some historians might call the first “official, English-speaking” Thanksgiving held in the Americas. The First Official Thanksgiving tells the story of what some historians might call the first"official, English-speaking" Thanksgiving held in the Americas.

At a meeting in London in 1618, Sir William Throckmorton, George Thorpe, John Smyth and Richard Berkeley gathered to form the Berkeley Company and discuss a land grant in the new world, given to them by King James I. Through dramatic re-enactment and interviews from Graham Woodlief, a descendant of Capt. John Woodlief, Karla K. Bruno, author and biographer of Dr. Lyon Tyler, Chief Stephen Adkins of the Chickahominy Tribe, and several other individuals, the film challenges the long-held belief that America's first Thanksgiving was held in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and chronicles how the discovery of the Nibley papers led to a friendly rivalry between Virginia and Massachusetts about who can rightfully lay claim to the birth of America's Thanksgiving holiday.

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Through dramatic re-enactment and interviews from Graham Woodlief, a descendant of Capt. John Woodlief, Karla K. Bruno, author and biographer of Dr. Lyon Tyler, Chief Stephen Adkins of the Chickahominy Tribe, and several other individuals,"the First Official Thanksgiving" challenges the long-held belief that America's first Thanksgiving was held in Plymouth, Mass.

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, and chronicles how the discovery of the Nibley papers led to a friendly rivalry between Virginia and Massachusetts about who can rightfully lay claim to the birth of America's Thanksgiving holiday. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.